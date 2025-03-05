Montana football announces return of offensive tackle Dillon Botner, tight end Evan Shafer

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies are bringing back a pair of experienced vets on the offensive side of the football.

UM announced the return of offensive tackle Dillon Botner and tight end Evan Shafer via social media on Wednesday morning. Both were thought to be done at the conclusion of the 2024 season but will now add depth and veteran experience to the Grizzly offense in 2025. Both were also honored at UM's senior day against Portland State this past fall.

Bringing some BIG TIME experience back to the offense in 2025! 💪#GoGriz pic.twitter.com/FHBoEs7rR4 — Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) March 5, 2025

Botner, a Whitefish native, adds depth to UM's offensive line and has primarily been a backup most of his career until breaking through into the rotation and seeing an expanded role last season. After missing the entire 2023 season due to injury, Botner returned in 2024 and played in 13 games and started in three at left tackle against Northern Arizona, UC Davis and Montana State.

James Dobson/MTN Sports University of Montana senior Dillon Botner takes the field during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

According to his bio on the team's website, Botner received another year of eligibility with a waiver from the NCAA to play in 2025. He'll be a graduate student with the Grizzlies.

Shafer, a native of Connersville, Indiana, will play in this third season at Montana in 2025 after transferring from NCAA Division II Hillsdale College in Michigan. One of UM's starting tight ends the past two seasons, Shafer played in every game for the Griz in 2023 and 2024 and is a key blocking tight end who has also caught 16 passes for 150 yards and three scores in his time with the Grizzlies.

His team bio also says he received another year of eligibility with a waiver from the NCAA.

The Grizzlies officially opened spring practices on Monday.