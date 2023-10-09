Griz sports roundup: Football wins top-20 matchup; soccer sweeps conference week

MISSOULA — Here is a look back at the most recent week for University of Montana athletics:

The Griz football team picked up a key road victory on Saturday as UM topped UC Davis 31-23 in a top-20 Big Sky Conference matchup.

Clifton McDowell again drew the start at quarterback and went 18 for 32 passing for 243 yards and three touchdowns. Aaron Fontes had a career day with five catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns, while Keelan White added four catches for 67 yards and another touchdown, his first of the season.

Eli Glllman added an 85-yard touchdown run that made it 28-20 in the third quarter. Braxton Hill led UM in total tackles for the fourth straight game with 10, while Riley Wilson, Levi Janacaro, Tyler Flink and Jace Klucewich each added tackles for loss.

Montana improved to 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in league play. The Griz moved up one spot in the latest top-25 poll to No. 16 and Fontes was named the Big Sky offensive player of the week for his efforts.

The UM soccer team picked up a Big Sky sweep at home last week.

Montana topped Weber State 2-1 last Thursday, followed by a 1-0 victory over Idaho State on Sunday.

Against Weber State, Abby Gearhart and Sydney Haustein scored for Montana, with Skyleigh Thompson assisting the latter. Montana finished the game with 23 shots, 13 on goal, while keeper Ashlyn Dvorak had six saves in the game.

Against ISU, it was Maddie Ditta who scored for Montana, with her goal coming in the 78th minute off an assist by Haustein. UM had 15 total shots in the game, seven on goal, while Dvorak had three saves in the game to record her eighth shutout of the season.

With the wins, UM improved to 9-2-3 and 3-0-1 in Big Sky play.

The Griz volleyball team stumbled this past week on the road with losses at Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona.

UM lost to UNC 3-1 and to NAU 3-2.

With the losses, Montana fell to 6-11 on the season and 2-3 in league play.

Other sports that competed include softball which split a Sunday doubleheader with Carroll College in their fall exhibition season. UM lost the first game 4-3 and won the second contest 9-1.

The women's tennis team competed at the Eagle Invitational in Cheney, Washington, over the weekend while the women's golf program saw their tournament at the Big O Classic in Omaha, Nebraska shortened due to bad weather. UM finished seventh out of 12 as a team, and Tricia Joyce and Kendall Hayward each finished in the top 30 of the fied.

Up next

The Griz football team is again on the road this week as Montana gets set for another huge Big Sky showdown. The Grizzlies will take on No. 3 Idaho (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky) on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho.

The Griz volleyball team is home this week. UM hosts Idaho on Thursday and Eastern Washington on Saturday.

Soccer is on the road this week with big matchups at Northern Arizona on Thursday and at Northern Colorado on Sunday.

The softball team wraps up its fall schedule with a home game against Montana State Billings on Saturday before hosting the University of Providence on Sunday.

The golf team is at the Eagle Invitational in Spokane, Washington, on Monday and Tuesday in its final fall tournament.

Both cross country teams will compete at the LC Invitational in Lewistown, Idaho, on Saturday.