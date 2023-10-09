Montana climbs to No. 16 in FCS Top 25; Montana State still No. 2

MISSOULA — The Montana football team got a statement win on Saturday, traveling to UC Davis and winning a top-20 matchup 31-23. On Monday, the Grizzlies climbed to No. 16 in the latest STATS Perform FCS Top 25 Poll while knocking the Aggies out of the top 25.

Montana is one of six teams from the Big Sky Conference ranked in the top 25, with Montana State, Idaho and Sacramento State leading the way. The Bobcats, who were idle last week, are still ranked second behind undefeated South Dakota State, the reigning FCS national champion. Idaho is ranked third for the second consecutive week, and Sac State is fourth. The Vandals got a 42-14 win at Cal Poly last week, while the Hornets had an open weekend.

Furman rounds out the top five for the second consecutive week.

Other Big Sky teams in the top 25: No. 21 Eastern Washington and No. 22 Weber State. The Eagles were off last weekend, while Weber State lost to Northern Arizona 27-10 for its second Big Sky loss of the season.

After the loss to UM, UC Davis fell out of the top 25 but still received votes. Northern Arizona, which lost its first three games of the season but has won two of three in Big Sky play, also received votes. the Lumberjacks have wins over the Griz and Weber State and a 31-30 loss at Sacramento State.