Frontier Conference DPOY Hunter Peck of Carroll College announces transfer to Montana Grizzlies

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies dipped into the Frontier Conference to find their next transfer, one that fans of the NAIA football league in Montana are well familiar with.

Hunter Peck, the 2024 Frontier Conference defensive player of the year with Carroll College, announced his transfer to Montana on Sunday via social media. UM has yet to officially announce Peck.

"Blessed for this opportunity, excited to get to work!" Peck wrote on social media, adding a graphic with him committing to UM and listed as a defensive end.

Peck, a 6-foot-2, 245-pound defensive lineman from Windsor, Colorado, suited up for Carroll for four years. In his career with the Fighting Saints, Peck appeared in 42 games and racked up 132 total tackles, 26.5 for loss, and 17 sacks to go with three career forced fumbles.

In his senior year in 2024, Peck tallied 50 tackles, 12 for loss, and 6.5 sacks. For his efforts, Peck was named the conference's defensive player of the year. He was also named a American Football Coaches Association first-team NAIA All-American, a second-team All-American by the AP and a finalist for the Cliff Harris Award, which is given to the top small college defensive player in the country. He was also a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, also known as the Academic Heisman.

Peck is the latest addition in what's been a busy offseason for the Montana Grizzlies in terms of recruiting transfers.

And he's not the only one with success at his previous school. Earlier this month, Eastern Washington all-purpose standout and FCS All-American Michael Wortham announced his transfer to Montana. UM officially announced his addition on Jan. 11. Montana also announced the addition of linebacker Caleb Moran on Jan. 13 from Army West Point.

Other official additions from Montana include USC quarterback Jake Jensen, Butler Community College offensive tackle Carter Bowen, Arizona State wide receiver Korbin Hendrix, Tennessee tight end Titus Rohrer, UC Davis tight end Josh Gale, Idaho defensive back Diezel Wilkinson, Golden West safety Terahiti Wolfe, Fresno City College defensive end Giovanni Pifferini, Eastern Illinois linebacker Elijawah Tolbert, Utah State defensive tackle Braydon Bailey, BYU safety Micah Harper, Air Force Prep linebacker Styles Goodman, and University of Mary defensive back Justus Breston.

Montana has also received commitments via social media from Whitefish native Fynn Ridgeway who played at Minnesota State Moorhead and Southwest Oklahoma State linebacker/defensive lineman Derek Moreland, though both of them have yet to be announced by the school.

