Former Eastern Washington standout, FCS All-American Michael Wortham to transfer to Montana Grizzlies

MISSOULA — The Montana football program got a commitment from an FCS All-American on Friday.

Former Eastern Washington standout Michael Wortham announced his commitment to the Grizzlies via social media. Last season, Wortham was a Stats Perform FCS second-team All-American and a first-team All-Big Sky Conference selection as an all-purpose player.

Let the games begin🐻 some gone hate it but my family comes first🙏🏾 #gogriz🔥 pic.twitter.com/YxJtMJrX5X — ⚡️Michael wortham🏅💎 (@Moneymike61) January 11, 2025

Wortham did a little bit of everything for the Eagles last season. He had 36 carries for 313 yards and five touchdowns, caught 25 passes for 209 yards and another TD and completed 7 of 9 passes for 88 yards and two more touchdowns.

Wortham excelled as Eastern Washington's kick returner, though, returning 38 kicks for an FCS-leading 1,093 yards and a touchdown.

Montana has not yet announced Wortham's addition, but the program has officially announced the additions of a number of transfers since the end of the season. The offensive signings that have been announced are quarterback Jake Jensen, offensive tackle Carter Bowen, wide receiver Korbin Hendrix, and tight ends Titus Rohrer and Josh Gale.

Defensively, the Griz have added defensive backs Diezel Wilkinson, Terahiti Wolfe, Micah Harper, Zach Johnson and Justus Breston, linebackers Elijawah Tolbert and Styles Goodman, defensive end Giovanni Pifferini, and defensive tackle Braydon Bailey.