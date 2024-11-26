Watch Now
Montana Western's Ryan Nourse, Carroll's Hunter Peck lead Frontier Conference football honors

Montana Western coach Ryan Nourse walks the sideline during the Bulldogs' game against Montana Tech at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Oct. 12, 2024.
HELENA — The 2024 All-Frontier Conference football teams and individual awards have been announced. The award recipients are selected by the nine head coaches in the conference, who are not permitted to vote for their own players.

Running back Gunner Yates of Southern Oregon was voted as the Offensive player of the year. This is the fifth time since 2012 that the Red Raiders had a player named Frontier football offensive player of the year. It was the first time since 2016 that a running back was named to the league’s offensive player of the year (Nolan Saraceni from Montana Tech won the award in 2015 and 2016).

As of Monday, Yates leads the NAIA in total rushing yards (1,488) and ranks second in rushing yards per game (135.3). He is also second in the nation in rushing touchdowns with 27.

Hunter Peck of Carroll was chosen as the defensive player of the year. It is the second time in the past three seasons that the Fighting Saints had a defensive player of the year (Garrett Kocab in 2022).

Peck tallied 50 tackles as a defensive lineman for the Saints, accumulating 132 career tackles. He also recorded 6.5 quarterback sacks for 47 yards lost, as well as 12 tackles-for-loss for 61 yards. He had a forced fumble.

Ryan Nourse was the conference coach of the year after guiding Montana Western to back-to-back outright Frontier Conference titles. The Bulldogs are 9-1 overall record prior to their NAIA Football Championship Series second-round home contest versus Dickinson State (N.D.) on Saturday. UMW had won six straight games to conclude the regular season and earned a No. 4 ranking in the final NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 national poll.

Montana Western landed nine selections on the first-team all-conference list, and Montana Tech registered eight. The Orediggers had a Frontier-best 15 combined selections on the first and second teams.

The honorable mention selections and Champions of Character are also listed below.

2024 Frontier Football Postseason Awards

Frontier Most Valuable Player Offense: Gunner Yates, Southern Oregon.
Frontier Most Valuable Player Defense: Hunter Peck, Carroll.
Frontier Coach of the Year: Ryan Nourse, Montana Western.

2024 All-Frontier Football First Team
OFFENSE
Pos
Player
School
Class
Hometown
QB
Michael Palandri$
Montana Western
R-Jr.
Maple Valley, Wash.
RB
Gunner Yates
Southern Oregon
So.
Coquille, Ore.
RB
Landers Smith
Montana Tech
Sr.
Charlo, Mont.
OL
Marcus Lombard$
Montana Western
R-Sr.
Laie, Hawaii
OL
Brandon Spencer$
Montana Tech
Sr.
Lolo, Mont.
OL
Braden Reed#
Southern Oregon
Sr.
Springfield, Ore.
OL
Rocco Beccari#
Montana Western
Sr.
Kalispell, Mont.
OL
Nick Espinoza
Southern Oregon
Sr.
Clackamas, Ore.
TE
Carson Ochoa$
Carroll
R-Jr.
Yorba Linda, Calif.
TE
Logan Kennedy
Montana Tech
R-Jr.
Laurel, Mont.
WR
Eli Nourse$
Montana Western
So.
Dillon, Mont.
WR
Malachi Spurrier$
Eastern Oregon
R-Sr.
Yakima, Wash.
WR
Dylan Shipley
Montana Western
Jr.
Maple Valley, Wash.
DEFENSE
Pos
Player
School
Class
Hometown
DL
Hunter Peck#
Carroll
Sr.
Windsor, Colo.
DL
Gabe Foster
Southern Oregon
Jr.
Gardnerville, Nev.
DL
Kenai Liua
Montana Western
Sr.
Hauula, Hawaii
DL
Kobe Roberts
College of Idaho
R-Sr.
New Plymouth, Idaho
LB
Iona Purcell
Southern Oregon
So.
Kalihi, Hawaii
LB
Jace Fitzgerald
Montana Western
R-Sr.
Dillon, Mont.
LB
Cole Wyant$
Montana Tech
Sr.
Rocklin, Calif.
LB
Cameron Pruitt
Carroll
R-Sr.
Boise, Idaho
LB
Willie Nelson$
College of Idaho
Grad.
Idaho Falls, Idaho
DB
Kaysan Barnett$@
Rocky Mountain
Sr.
Phoenix, Ariz.
DB
Matt Whitcomb#
Montana Tech
Jr.
Coeur D'Alene, Idaho
DB
Braeden Orlandi
Carroll
R-Fr.
Valley Springs, Calif.
DB
Jalin Speed
Southern Oregon
Grad.
Lancaster, Calif.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Pos
Player
School
Class
Hometown
K
John Mears$
Montana Western
R-Sr.
Belgrade, Mont.
P
Andrew Almos$@
Montana Tech
R-Jr.
Great Falls, Mont.
KR
Levi Torgerson
Montana Tech
Jr.
Great Falls, Mont.
PR
Eli Nourse
Montana Western
So.
Dillion, Mont.
PR
Levi Torgerson
Montana Tech
Jr.
Great Falls, Mont.
2024 All-Frontier Football Second Team
OFFENSE
Pos
Player
School
Class
Hometown
QB
Quincy Glasper
Eastern Oregon
R-Sr.
Stockton, Calif.
RB
Jake Humphrey
Montana Western
R-So.
Walla Walla, Calif.
RB
Hunter Gilbert
College of Idaho
Grad.
Tigard, Ore.
OL
Brett Gydesen#
College of Idaho
R-Sr.
Tualatin, Ore.
OL
Max Anderson
Montana Tech
Sr.
Kalispell, Mont.
OL
James Gray
Eastern Oregon
R-Sr.
Pullman, Wash.
OL
Eli Wells
Montana Western
Sr.
Hyrum, Mont.
OL
Shannen O'Brien
Montana Tech
R-Fr.
Helena, Mont.
TE
Jackson Clemmer#
Southern Oregon
Sr.
Camas, Wash.
WR
Wyatt Anderson$
Montana Tech
Sr.
Whitehall, Mont.
WR
Sawyer Cleveland#
Southern Oregon
Grad.
Corvallis, Ore.
WR
Chris Akulschin
Carroll
R-Jr.
Gig Harbor, Wash.
DEFENSE
Pos
Player
School
Class
Hometown
DL
Garrett Worden$!
Carroll
R-Sr.
Laramie, Wyo.
DL
Adonis Jackson
Southern Oregon
So.
Las Vegas, Nev.
DL
Michael Watkins
MSU-Northern
R-Fr.
Seattle, Wash.
DL
Anthony Okes
Montana Tech
R-Fr.
Great Falls, Mont.
DL
Forrest Suero
Carroll
Jr.
Helena, Mont.
LB
Keegen Muffich
Montana Western
Jr.
Butte, Mont.
LB
Brett Tommasini
Carroll
R-Jr.
Eagle, Idaho
LB
Ty Glumbik
Southern Oregon
Sr.
Lake Oswego, Ore.
LB
Devin Carmona
MSU-Northern
Jr.
Sacramento, Calif.
DB
Braden Swank
Montana Western
Sr.
Maple Valley, Wash.
DB
Angel Sanchez III#
Montana Tech
Sr.
Tacoma, Wash.
DB
Jason Grant$
Eastern Oregon
Jr.
Toppenish, Wash.
DB
Jadyn Downs
Montana Tech
Sr.
Pocatello, Idaho
SPECIAL TEAMS
Pos
Player
School
Class
Hometown
K
Dylan Root
Montana Tech
R-Fr.
Boulder, Mont.
P
Josh Horn
College of Idaho
So.
Boise, Idaho
KR
Coby Tanioka
Montana Western
So.
Kaneohe, Hawaii
PR
Gavin Ozuna
College of Idaho
Sr.
Meridian, Idaho

$ - First Team selection in 2023
# - Second Team selection in 2023
@ - First Team selection in 2022
! - Second Team selection in 2022
2024 All-Frontier Honorable Mention
Arizona Christian:
Spencer Cox (OL), Will Chambers (DL), Nestor Higuera (K)
Carroll:
Jack Prka (QB), Eli Aby (LB)
College of Idaho:
Torey Watkins (TE), Nathan Metz (OL), Jase Applebee (WR/KR), Tommy Hauser (WR), Andy Peters (QB), Jacob Arms (DB), Eli Mikita (LB)
Eastern Oregon:
Tanner Sweek (TE), Tanner Nett (OL), Blaine Shaw (DB), Jonas Waugh (LB), Parker Robinson (PR)
MSU-Northern:
Mason Dionne (RB), Lucas Thacker (LB)
Montana Tech:
Derek Pearse (TE), Seif Benjemia (OL), Levi Torgerson (WR), Blake Thelen (QB), Payton Gonser (DB)
Montana Western:
Brady Mounts (DB), James Ochs (LB)
Rocky Mountain:
Jason Weston (P), Mason Browning (LB), Kaysan Barnett (PR)
Southern Oregon:
Gustavo Mendez (OL), Dyllon Daniels (DB)
2024 Frontier Champions of Character
Arizona Christian:
Will Chambers - Senior - Phoenix, Ariz.
Carroll:
Hunter Peck - Senior - Windsor, Colo.
College of Idaho:
Gavin Ozuna - Senior - Meridian, Idaho
Eastern Oregon:
Juan Avalos - Senior - Zillah, Wash.
MSU-Northern:
Zach Brooks - Graduate Student - Germantown, Wis.
Montana Tech:
Kyle Torgerson - Senior - Great Falls, Mont.
Montana Western:
Pete Gibson - Redshirt Senior - Dillon, Mont.
Rocky Mountain:
Mason Browning - Senior - Queen Creek, Ariz.
Southern Oregon:
Caden McGowan - Redshirt Freshman - Corvallis, Ore.
Results from around the state