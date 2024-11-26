Montana Western's Ryan Nourse, Carroll's Hunter Peck lead Frontier Conference football honors

HELENA — The 2024 All-Frontier Conference football teams and individual awards have been announced. The award recipients are selected by the nine head coaches in the conference, who are not permitted to vote for their own players.

Running back Gunner Yates of Southern Oregon was voted as the Offensive player of the year. This is the fifth time since 2012 that the Red Raiders had a player named Frontier football offensive player of the year. It was the first time since 2016 that a running back was named to the league’s offensive player of the year (Nolan Saraceni from Montana Tech won the award in 2015 and 2016).

As of Monday, Yates leads the NAIA in total rushing yards (1,488) and ranks second in rushing yards per game (135.3). He is also second in the nation in rushing touchdowns with 27.

Hunter Peck of Carroll was chosen as the defensive player of the year. It is the second time in the past three seasons that the Fighting Saints had a defensive player of the year (Garrett Kocab in 2022).

Peck tallied 50 tackles as a defensive lineman for the Saints, accumulating 132 career tackles. He also recorded 6.5 quarterback sacks for 47 yards lost, as well as 12 tackles-for-loss for 61 yards. He had a forced fumble.

Ryan Nourse was the conference coach of the year after guiding Montana Western to back-to-back outright Frontier Conference titles. The Bulldogs are 9-1 overall record prior to their NAIA Football Championship Series second-round home contest versus Dickinson State (N.D.) on Saturday. UMW had won six straight games to conclude the regular season and earned a No. 4 ranking in the final NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 national poll.

Montana Western landed nine selections on the first-team all-conference list, and Montana Tech registered eight. The Orediggers had a Frontier-best 15 combined selections on the first and second teams.

The honorable mention selections and Champions of Character are also listed below.

2024 Frontier Football Postseason Awards

Frontier Most Valuable Player Offense: Gunner Yates, Southern Oregon.

Frontier Most Valuable Player Defense: Hunter Peck, Carroll.

Frontier Coach of the Year: Ryan Nourse, Montana Western.



2024 All-Frontier Football First Team

OFFENSE

Pos

Player

School

Class

Hometown

QB

Michael Palandri$

Montana Western

R-Jr.

Maple Valley, Wash.

RB

Gunner Yates

Southern Oregon

So.

Coquille, Ore.

RB

Landers Smith

Montana Tech

Sr.

Charlo, Mont.

OL

Marcus Lombard$

Montana Western

R-Sr.

Laie, Hawaii

OL

Brandon Spencer$

Montana Tech

Sr.

Lolo, Mont.

OL

Braden Reed#

Southern Oregon

Sr.

Springfield, Ore.

OL

Rocco Beccari#

Montana Western

Sr.

Kalispell, Mont.

OL

Nick Espinoza

Southern Oregon

Sr.

Clackamas, Ore.

TE

Carson Ochoa$

Carroll

R-Jr.

Yorba Linda, Calif.

TE

Logan Kennedy

Montana Tech

R-Jr.

Laurel, Mont.

WR

Eli Nourse$

Montana Western

So.

Dillon, Mont.

WR

Malachi Spurrier$

Eastern Oregon

R-Sr.

Yakima, Wash.

WR

Dylan Shipley

Montana Western

Jr.

Maple Valley, Wash.

DEFENSE

Pos

Player

School

Class

Hometown

DL

Hunter Peck#

Carroll

Sr.

Windsor, Colo.

DL

Gabe Foster

Southern Oregon

Jr.

Gardnerville, Nev.

DL

Kenai Liua

Montana Western

Sr.

Hauula, Hawaii

DL

Kobe Roberts

College of Idaho

R-Sr.

New Plymouth, Idaho

LB

Iona Purcell

Southern Oregon

So.

Kalihi, Hawaii

LB

Jace Fitzgerald

Montana Western

R-Sr.

Dillon, Mont.

LB

Cole Wyant$

Montana Tech

Sr.

Rocklin, Calif.

LB

Cameron Pruitt

Carroll

R-Sr.

Boise, Idaho

LB

Willie Nelson$

College of Idaho

Grad.

Idaho Falls, Idaho

DB

Kaysan Barnett$@

Rocky Mountain

Sr.

Phoenix, Ariz.

DB

Matt Whitcomb#

Montana Tech

Jr.

Coeur D'Alene, Idaho

DB

Braeden Orlandi

Carroll

R-Fr.

Valley Springs, Calif.

DB

Jalin Speed

Southern Oregon

Grad.

Lancaster, Calif.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Pos

Player

School

Class

Hometown

K

John Mears$

Montana Western

R-Sr.

Belgrade, Mont.

P

Andrew Almos$@

Montana Tech

R-Jr.

Great Falls, Mont.

KR

Levi Torgerson

Montana Tech

Jr.

Great Falls, Mont.

PR

Eli Nourse

Montana Western

So.

Dillion, Mont.

PR

Levi Torgerson

Montana Tech

Jr.

Great Falls, Mont.

2024 All-Frontier Football Second Team

OFFENSE

Pos

Player

School

Class

Hometown

QB

Quincy Glasper

Eastern Oregon

R-Sr.

Stockton, Calif.

RB

Jake Humphrey

Montana Western

R-So.

Walla Walla, Calif.

RB

Hunter Gilbert

College of Idaho

Grad.

Tigard, Ore.

OL

Brett Gydesen#

College of Idaho

R-Sr.

Tualatin, Ore.

OL

Max Anderson

Montana Tech

Sr.

Kalispell, Mont.

OL

James Gray

Eastern Oregon

R-Sr.

Pullman, Wash.

OL

Eli Wells

Montana Western

Sr.

Hyrum, Mont.

OL

Shannen O'Brien

Montana Tech

R-Fr.

Helena, Mont.

TE

Jackson Clemmer#

Southern Oregon

Sr.

Camas, Wash.

WR

Wyatt Anderson$

Montana Tech

Sr.

Whitehall, Mont.

WR

Sawyer Cleveland#

Southern Oregon

Grad.

Corvallis, Ore.

WR

Chris Akulschin

Carroll

R-Jr.

Gig Harbor, Wash.

DEFENSE

Pos

Player

School

Class

Hometown

DL

Garrett Worden$!

Carroll

R-Sr.

Laramie, Wyo.

DL

Adonis Jackson

Southern Oregon

So.

Las Vegas, Nev.

DL

Michael Watkins

MSU-Northern

R-Fr.

Seattle, Wash.

DL

Anthony Okes

Montana Tech

R-Fr.

Great Falls, Mont.

DL

Forrest Suero

Carroll

Jr.

Helena, Mont.

LB

Keegen Muffich

Montana Western

Jr.

Butte, Mont.

LB

Brett Tommasini

Carroll

R-Jr.

Eagle, Idaho

LB

Ty Glumbik

Southern Oregon

Sr.

Lake Oswego, Ore.

LB

Devin Carmona

MSU-Northern

Jr.

Sacramento, Calif.

DB

Braden Swank

Montana Western

Sr.

Maple Valley, Wash.

DB

Angel Sanchez III#

Montana Tech

Sr.

Tacoma, Wash.

DB

Jason Grant$

Eastern Oregon

Jr.

Toppenish, Wash.

DB

Jadyn Downs

Montana Tech

Sr.

Pocatello, Idaho

SPECIAL TEAMS

Pos

Player

School

Class

Hometown

K

Dylan Root

Montana Tech

R-Fr.

Boulder, Mont.

P

Josh Horn

College of Idaho

So.

Boise, Idaho

KR

Coby Tanioka

Montana Western

So.

Kaneohe, Hawaii

PR

Gavin Ozuna

College of Idaho

Sr.

Meridian, Idaho



$ - First Team selection in 2023

# - Second Team selection in 2023

@ - First Team selection in 2022

! - Second Team selection in 2022



2024 All-Frontier Honorable Mention

Arizona Christian:

Spencer Cox (OL), Will Chambers (DL), Nestor Higuera (K)

Carroll:

Jack Prka (QB), Eli Aby (LB)

College of Idaho:

Torey Watkins (TE), Nathan Metz (OL), Jase Applebee (WR/KR), Tommy Hauser (WR), Andy Peters (QB), Jacob Arms (DB), Eli Mikita (LB)

Eastern Oregon:

Tanner Sweek (TE), Tanner Nett (OL), Blaine Shaw (DB), Jonas Waugh (LB), Parker Robinson (PR)

MSU-Northern:

Mason Dionne (RB), Lucas Thacker (LB)

Montana Tech:

Derek Pearse (TE), Seif Benjemia (OL), Levi Torgerson (WR), Blake Thelen (QB), Payton Gonser (DB)

Montana Western:

Brady Mounts (DB), James Ochs (LB)

Rocky Mountain:

Jason Weston (P), Mason Browning (LB), Kaysan Barnett (PR)

Southern Oregon:

Gustavo Mendez (OL), Dyllon Daniels (DB)

