'Be ourselves': Montana ready to continue climb versus Wisconsin in NCAA tournament

DENVER — The countdown is almost complete. In less than 24 hours the Montana Grizzlies will take the court against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Wednesday was media day at Ball Arena, as Montana will again be thrust into the spotlight as the underdog in a first-round East Region NCAA tournament game.

"This is what I dreamt of when I was younger. To be in this position," Montana guard Brandon Whitney said. "And I tried to do it for four years before this and finally got it this year. I think it's settled in."

The road back to the Big Dance for the Grizzlies in the 2024-25 season has been all over the place, as a team with plenty of unknowns beginning the season to becoming a Big Sky juggernaut come tournament time in Boise, Idaho.

"I think the most important thing for us is to remember how we got here," UM coach Travis DeCuire said. "We grew as a team, our aggression, our cohesiveness have made us a good team. The lights are going to be bright today. Tomorrow they won't. They'll be normal. And we just need to be ourselves."

The mood was high and focus was clear for the Griz on Wednesday, as the bright lights became official in Denver.

"We're still playing and we want to win," said Montana's Kai Johnson. "So I think it's easy for us and I think that's why we're so good is we enjoy each other off the court and have a good time and like to hang out with each other. But then when it's go time it's go time, and everyone kind of knows that."

DeCuire knows his team has the ability to block everything out and lock in on the task at hand.

"They're not afraid," DeCuire said. "If you're concerned about your opponent, how big they are, how fast they are and how good they are individually, you might not bring your best game to the table. We've never been concerned with our opponent. We've played good opponents."

It's not the first time DeCuire has seen this platform. Even he had a takeaway from the last time the Griz were here in 2018 and 2019.

"The only thing I would carry over from back then is let it RIP," he said. "There won't be any second thoughts during this game tomorrow."

The eyes of the country will be on Montana as the Griz are the third game to tip off Thursday and the first in Denver with an 11:30 a.m. start.

DeCuire has one thing he wants people to know about his program and to take away when they take center court.

"The University of Montana has been a staple in college basketball for 50 years," DeCuire said. "And nobody talks about it. And so for us, every time we get on the stage, it's an opportunity to earn that respect and demand that respect. And so we just need to go out and play good basketball and create that conversation."

