Wisconsin press conference with Greg Gard, Steven Crowl, Max Klesmit and John Tonje

DENVER — No. 14-seed Montana's first-round opponent in the East Region of the NCAA tournament is the Wisconsin Badger, the No. 3 seed.

The Badgers (26-9) come into the tournament as an at-large team. They advanced to the championship game of the Big Ten tournament, where they lost to Michigan, 59-53.

Montana and Wisconsin are scheduled to tip off at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, and the game will be broadcast on TNT.

On Wednesday, Badgers coach Greg Gard and players Steven Crowl, Max Klesmit and John Tonje met the media for a pregame press conference to discuss the season, the matchup with the Grizzlies, and other topics. To watch, see the video player above.

