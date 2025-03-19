Montana press conference with Travis DeCuire, Brandon Whitney, Joe Pridgen and Kai Johnson

DENVER — No. 14 seed Montana is set to take on No. 3 seed Wisconsin in a first-round game in the East Region of the NCAA tournament.

The Grizzlies (25-9) are fresh off winning the Big Sky Conference tournament championship with a 91-83 victory over Northern Colorado, making UM an automatic qualifier for the NCAA bracket.

Montana and Wisconsin are scheduled to tip off at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, and the game will be broadcast on TNT.

On Wednesday, Griz coach Travis DeCuire and players Brandon Whitney, Joe Pridgen and Kai Johnson met the media for a pregame press conference to discuss the season, the matchup with the Badgers, and other topics. To watch, see the video player above.