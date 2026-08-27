Gridiron guide Week 1: High school football returns with loaded opening schedule

Tonight, the wait officially ends.

Week 1 of the high school football season arrives Thursday, and with it comes a loaded slate of games that will help shape the state rankings right off the bat.

Of note, there's an immediate state championship rematch in Class AA and a heavyweight clash between two of Class A’s most historic programs. Class B will feature the return of one of the top quarterbacks in the state, and setting the tone on the small-school circuit is a postseason rematch in 8-Man and a 6-Man championship sequel.

With that, here's a look at what's on deck across all five classifications and a breakdown of the top games in Week 1.

Class AA

Overview: Last year, Kalispell Glacier went wire-to-wire on the way to winning its first championship since 2014, a 16-3 victory over Billings West. The Wolfpack, under coach Grady Bennett (who must sit out the first two games due to a suspension), are reloading after the graduation of several key players, including quarterback Jackson Presley. The Golden Bears, who graduated their own star in Matt "Moose" Ludwig, should again be a factor in Rob Stanton's final season as coach.

Among the usual suspects (Bozeman High, Gallatin, Missoula Sentinel, etc.), one team to watch is Missoula Big Sky, led by senior QB Eli Kasberg, which fell just shy of advancing to the title game a year ago. It would have been the Eagles' first title-game appearance since winning it all in 1994.

Game of the week: Billings West at Kalispell Glacier. It's a championship rematch and a Week 1 showdown between two of Class AA's best. Glacier has played in each of the past three state title games while West has advanced to at least the semifinal round of the postseason in six of the past eight years.

Class A

Overview: No one was stopping Billings Central last season — until Frenchtown did. The Broncs knocked off the Rams 31-21 in a dramatic championship-game upset as freshman QB Cody Forthofer came off the bench to lead four touchdown drives in a comeback victory. Can Frenchtown rekindle the magic in a new season?

Central, meanwhile, graduated 18 seniors and is turning to a new group of leaders. Hamilton brings back several key players from last year's quarterfinal team while East Helena, a semifinal squad from 2025, has one of the biggest rosters in Class A for new coach J.D. Ferris. Laurel, of note, is also breaking in a new coach in C.J. Edgmond. Lewistown, Columbia Falls, Whitefish and perhaps Sidney could also be teams to watch.

Game of the week: Dillon at Billings Central. It's a Week 1 matchup between historical Class A powers, with 15 state championships between them all-time. Central, of course, wants to make amends for last season and its new group figures to be tested with a solid opening matchup.

Class B

Overview: Defense was Manhattan's strength last year, and it galvanized the Tigers to the Class B championship, a 28-7 win over Three Forks. Manhattan finally got over the hump after losing the previous two title games. This year the Tigers will try to play for the crown for the fourth straight season. Three Forks brings back star QB Kanon Reichman, and that alone could be enough to keep the Wolves in the hunt.

Class B is always competitive at the top. Florence is a perennial contender and is coming off another Western division crown. Among the teams fighting for notoriety in the top group will include the likes of Fairfield and Columbus. And you can never really count out the likes of Jefferson, Red Lodge and Malta. Anaconda should be a team to keep track of, too.

Game of the week: Florence at Three Forks. The Wolves beat the Falcons twice last year, including by eight points in the state quarterfinals. Reichman is an immense talent who accounted for 53 (!) total touchdowns in 2025. What will he do this year?

8-Man

Overview: Scobey didn't waver last season in its pursuit of its first state title since 2002. The Spartans outscored opponents 208-74 in four 8-Man playoff contests. It was part of a larger story for Scobey a year ago — the school also won boys state championships in basketball and golf.

This year, Drummond-Philipsburg, Belt, Superior, Circle, Fort Benton and others hope to keep knocking on the door.

Game of the week: Ennis at Drummond-Philipsburg. These teams met in a second-round 8-Man playoff game last year, with Drummond-Philipsburg winning handily. The Titans hope this contest can be a springboard toward greater things after falling to Scobey in the 2025 state title game.

6-Man

Overview: There will be a little bit different look in 6-Man. Among the changes is the departure of Hot Springs, which canceled its season and is instead joining with Class A Polson. Elsewhere, St. Patrick's Academy in Great Falls — after its sudden cancellation of the school year — is pairing with Highwood while Sunburst is forming a co-op with Milk River, Alberta, for a cross-border partnership.

One interesting Week 1 note: Noxon will face 8-Man St. Regis on Friday, and the game will be played under 6-Man rules.

Game of the week: C-J-I at Grass Range-Winnett. This game will be a rematch of last year's state title thriller, which C-J-I won 46-38 in double overtime. These two teams are projected to again be in the hunt for championship spoils.

