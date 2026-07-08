Three Forks QB Kanon Reichman turned childhood dream into Montana State commitment

THREE FORKS — Growing up about 30 miles west of Bobcat Stadium, Kanon Reichman has been rooting for Montana State for most of his life and has long envisioned himself making plays on that field.

"Always dreamed of throwing touchdowns there," said the Three Forks senior quarterback. "Watching Troy Andersen, Tommy Mellott and now Justin Lamson. Just seeing these guys go throw the football and I wanted to be like them."

Reichman will get his opportunity to follow in that trio's footsteps as he recently announced his commitment to MSU, choosing Montana State over an offer from The University of Montana. He's set to join the reigning national champions in 2027.

HEAR FROM KANON REICHMAN:

Three Forks' QB Kanon Reichman talks about commitment to MSU, senior season

"I'm really excited to join their culture and what they've built and what they're continuing to grow," said Reichman of joining the Bobcats. "I'm excited to be a part of that and become a Bobcat. I grew up a Bobcat fan and went to a lot of games.

"It was a tough process, it was a lot of tough decisions. Montana State and U of M, it was pretty close. I didn't want the fact that I'm closer to Montana State to factor into my decision. I just wanted to pick what's best for me and what school fitted me best. And I believe Montana State was that."

Reichman's junior season saw him help the Wolves complete their transformation under head coach Connor Sullivan from a long-struggling program to a title contender as Three Forks advanced to the State B championship for the first time ever. And while they ultimately fell to Manhattan in the title game, just being in that game marked a remarkable turnaround for the Wolves who a few years ago were looking to win a playoff game for the first time in 50 years.

"It's really cool to be able to do something that no one's really done at Three Forks," he said. "Our program's been built to be better and we've been developing better and getting better athletes and caring more about the sport. And I think it was really cool to be on that run and I hope we finish the deal this time. We just gotta keep working and strive to be better each day."

The Wolves are slated to open the 2026 campaign at Florence on August 28.