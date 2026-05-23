Spartan trifecta: Golf 3-peat marked 3rd title for Scobey boys in 2025-26

SHELBY — On Wednesday at Marias Valley Golf & Country Club, the Scobey boys took home the Class C team state championship with plus-63 for their third straight title.

On top of winning golf this spring, it has been quite the year for Spartan athletics. In November, Scobey won the 8-Man football state championship and followed that with a Class C basketball title in March.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Spartan trifecta: Scobey boys 3-peat in golf; win 3 Class C state championships in current athletic calendar

Seniors Cooper Axtman, Brecken Maher and Evan Tande all said they couldn't think of a better way to end their time in high school.

"It's awesome to go out on top," Axtman said on Wednesday after winning the golf team championship. "We kind of figured we'd have a good chance to go out on top and we capitalized, which was nice."

"Three state championships in three sports is pretty special," Maher said. "Something that, you know, I'll remember for the rest of my life."

"I got hurt in football at the end of the year, so I had to sit out of basketball and did some physical therapy and got ready for golf," Tande said. "That ended up working out in getting this one, so that was nice. It was fun."

Winning golf each of the past three years is a big accomplishment, Tande said.

"To say we're a part of three state championships in a row, that's really cool," Tande said.

The trio of seniors and junior Aydan Stentoft all finished top-12 to help lead the Spartans to the team title. Axtman led the way in fourth place by shooting 160 across the two rounds and a 3-over 75 on Wednesday.

"I knew that I had to go out and throw a good round out for my team," Axtman said. "I didn't really care about the individual anymore."

"Great, I hope we can do it next year, we've been working pretty hard," Stentoft — who placed tied for seventh — said. "It's amazing. It's fun being able to do it with all of my friends."

Right after winning the football title in November, Maher said they knew winning basketball and golf could happen, as well.

"Like 20 years ago, they won football, basketball and track, and we thought we could do that this year with golf instead of track," Maher said. "And we did. So yeah, I love it."

