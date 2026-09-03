Gridiron guide: New rankings, coaching change, key injuries highlight Week 2 schedule

The first week of the high school football season in Montana delivered no shortage of storylines, from championship rematches to an abrupt coaching change to injuries to key players that are already forcing teams to adjust.

What does Week 2 have in store?

Related: MTN Sports 2026 high school football power rankings for Aug. 31

Check out the latest edition of the Gridiron Guide as we get you set for another big week of action across the football landscape:

Class AA

Overview: A lot happened in Class AA over the course of the past seven days. In last week's marquee matchup, Billings West edged Kalispell Glacier on the road 6-3 in OT in a rematch of last year's title game. As a result, the Golden Bears hold the No. 1 ranking.

Great Falls High suffered a big loss as standout Steele Harris broke his clavicle against Kalispell Flathead and may be out for the season, according to Bison coach Coda Tchida.

This week will mark the head coaching debut of Justin Walker at Billings Skyview, who takes over for John Simpson. Billings Public Schools announced early this week that Simpson had resigned.

Game of the week: No. T5 Kalispell Glacier (0-1) at No. 3 Bozeman (1-0). Glacier, the reigning AA state champion, will try to get in the win column on the road against a tough Bozeman squad. Hawks QB Van Shockley accounted for 176 yards of offense and two touchdowns last Thursday versus Missoula Hellgate.

Class A

Overview: The most dominant offensive performance of last week (that was provided to us, at least) came from Billings Central's Gunnar Larsen, who rushed for 236 yards with four TDs on just four carries in a 50-0 win over Dillon. Larsen, the son of former NFL player Spencer Larsen, is committed to attend West Point.

East Helena and Miles City finally get their seasons underway this week after their matchup was canceled due to lightning last Friday. The Vigilantes travel to Dillon while the Cowboys host Lewistown.

Whitefish (1-0) looks to make a statement against No. 3-ranked Hamilton (1-0) this week.

Game of the week: No. 1 Frenchtown (1-0) at No. 4 Columbia Falls (1-0). It's the first big test for either top-five squad. Defending state champion Frenchtown began its title defense with a 38-0 shutout of Bigfork last week while the Wildcats blew past Havre 50-20.

Class B

Overview: The biggest news from the Class B ranks entering this week's games is the status of standout Three Forks quarterback Kanon Reichman, who suffered a shoulder injury in a key 34-28 win over Florence on Friday.

Connor Sullivan, coach of the No. 2-ranked Wolves, told MTN Sports that Reichman, a Montana State commit, is out until further notice, including this week's matchup with No. 5 Huntley Project. The Red Devils took down Malta 26-14 last week and have cracked MTN Sports' rankings following Week 1.

Game of the week: No. 1 Manhattan (1-0) at No. 4 Florence (0-1). Reigning state champion Manhattan picked up where it left off with a dominant 36-6 win over an improved Anaconda team. Florence, not long removed from a Class B three-peat, will look to break through against the Tigers' seemingly impenetrable defense.

8-Man

Overview: The top five teams in MTN Sports' first 8-Man rankings of the season all won pretty convincingly, including No. 1 Drummond-Philipsburg, which rolled over Ennis 44-0. The Titans face South foe Lone Peak this week.

At a level where points can add up in a hurry, No. 3-ranked Superior put up the most fireworks in an 82-18 romp over Arlee. Superior this week faces a Charlo team that surrendered 62 points last Friday.

Game of the week: No. 4 Scobey (1-0) vs. Plentywood (1-0). The Spartans began their 8-Man title defense on the right foot with a 48-0 blanking of Poplar. Now they get set for a key Eastern division tussle against Plentywood, which topped Westby-Grenora 36-22 last week.

6-Man

Overview: In the top matchup of Week 1, Grass Range-Winnett made quick work of Chester-Joplin-Inverness 47-0, turning the tables from last year's title game that C-J-I won in double overtime. Grass Range-Winnett is the definitive No. 1 in the 6-Man rankings entering Week 2.

Rangers QB Randy Olson accounted for three TDs — but was later lost to a collarbone injury and could miss several weeks going forward. That's not ideal news for Grass Range-Winnett, which faces Roy-Winifred (1-0) this week while looking to keep hold of the top ranking.

Game of the week: No. 3 Jordan (1-0) at No. 5 C-J-I (0-1). C-J-I had no answer for Grass Range-Winnett in last week's opener, and the defending-champion Hawks face another test this week when they host Eastern contender Jordan in Chester. The Mustangs are coming off a 64-32 triumph over Richey-Lambert.

