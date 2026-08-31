MTN Sports 2026 high school football power rankings for Aug. 31

Here are MTN Sports' 2026 power rankings for Class AA, Class A, Class B, 8-Man and 6-Man football. New rankings are released every Monday.

MTN Sports high school football rankings

Monday, Aug. 31

Class AA

1, Billings West (1-0). Last: Beat No. T5 Kalispell Glacier 6-3 in OT. This week: vs. Missoula Hellgate (0-1).

2, Missoula Big Sky (1-0). Last week: Beat Billings Senior 69-0. This week: vs. Great Falls (0-1).

3. Bozeman (1-0). Last week: Beat Missoula Hellgate 56-14. This week: vs. No. T5 Kalispell Glacier (0-1).

4, Gallatin (1-0). Last week: Beat Butte 39-10. This week: at Helena (1-0).

T5, Missoula Sentinel (1-0). Last week: Beat Belgrade 35-0. This week: at Great Falls CMR (0-1).

T5, Kalispell Glacier (0-1). Last week: Lost to No. 1 Billings West 6-3 in OT. This week: at. No. 3 Bozeman (1-0).

Class A

1, Frenchtown (1-0). Last week: Beat Bigfork 38-0. This week: at No. 4 Columbia Falls (1-0).

2, Billings Central (1-0). Last week: Beat Dillon 50-0. This week: at Havre (0-1).

3, Hamilton (1-0). Last week: Beat Ronan 49-0. This week: vs. Whitefish (1-0).

4. Columbia Falls (1-0). Last week: Beat Lewistown 34-26. This week: vs. No. 1 Frenchtown (1-0).

5, East Helena (0-0). Last week: Canceled vs. Miles City. This week: at Dillon (0-1).

Class B

1, Manhattan (1-0). Last week: Beat Anaconda 36-6. This week: at No. 4 Florence (0-1).

2. Three Forks (1-0). Last week: Beat No. 4 Florence 34-28. This week: at No. 5 Huntley Project (1-0).

3, Fairfield (1-0). Last week: Beat Eureka 41-0. This week: at Anaconda (0-1).

4, Florence (0-1). Last week: Lost to No. 2 Three Forks 34-28. This week: vs. No. 1 Manhattan (1-0).

5, Huntley Project (1-0). Last week: Beat Malta 26-14. This week: vs. No. 2 Three Forks (1-0).

8-Man

1, Drummond-Philipsburg (1-0). Last week: Beat Ennis 44-0. This week: vs. Lone Peak (0-0).

2, Belt (1-0). Last week: Beat Harlem 62-8. This week: vs. Rocky Boy (0-1).

3, Superior (1-0). Last week: Beat Arlee 82-18. This week: vs. Charlo (0-1).

4, Scobey (1-0). Last week: Beat Poplar 48-0. This week: vs. Plentywood (1-0).

5, Circle (1-0). Last week: Beat Forsyth 48-30. This week: vs. Westby-Grenora (0-1).

6-Man

1, Grass Range-Winnett (1-0). Last week: Beat No. 5 C-J-I 47-0. This week: at Roy-Winifred (1-0).

2, Absarokee (1-0). Last week: Beat Custer-Hysham-Melstone 41-8. This week: vs. Bridger (0-1).

3. Jordan (1-0). Last week: Beat Richey-Lambert 64-32. This week: at No. 5 C-J-I (0-1).

4, D-G-S-G (1-0). Last week: Beat Big Sandy 44-18. This week: Power-Dutton-Brady (0-1).

5. C-J-I (0-1). Last week: Lost to No. 1 Grass Range-Winnett 47-0. This week: vs. No. 3 Jordan (1-0).

Please email game scores/scoring summaries, standings and any necessary corrections to scores@montanasports.com