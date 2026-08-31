Billings Skyview football coach John Simpson resigns

BILLINGS — John Simpson resigned Sunday as the head football coach at Billings Skyview, according to a news release from Mark Sulser, Billings Public Schools' executive director of athletics and activities.

In the release, Sulser said "an interim head coach will be named this week" and he would otherwise have "no further comment."

Simpson's resignation came just days after the Falcons' opening game of the season. They lost to Helena High 41-14 on Thursday in the first game at Billings' freshly renovated Sam McDonald Stadium at Daylis.

Simpson was hired in 2024 and coached the Falcons during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Skyview went 1-8 both years. Including this season's loss, Simpson's final overall record coaching the Falcons is 2-17.

Simpson was just the third coach in Skyview history, following Ron Lebsock, who started the Falcons' program in 1985 and resigned in 2017, and Nathan Wahl, who coached Skyview for six seasons (2018-23).