Gridiron guide: Billings West-vs.-Gallatin clash anchors Week 7 as playoffs loom

The home stretch of the Montana high school football schedule has officially arrived with just three weeks remaining in the regular season.

Related: MTN Sports 2026 high school football power rankings for Oct. 5

The top matchup this week pits No. 1 Billings West against No. 4 Gallatin in a Friday-night Class AA showdown in Bozeman. The quarterback matchup will be one to watch; West lefty Seth Williamson is the most efficient QB in AA, completing 73% of his throws; the Raptors' Grant Johnson ranks third with 1,093 passing yards.

Beyond this week's schedule, the postseason is looming for all classifications. The first playoff games are less than a month away, Oct. 30-31.

As we hit the stretch run, here is the latest edition of our Gridiron Guide as teams get set for Week 7. Let's break it down:

Class AA

Overview: So, someone finally got over the goal line against No. 2 Kalispell Glacier. Last week, Missoula Sentinel's Kaden Thennis scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter, marking the first touchdown allowed by the Wolfpack all year. True to form, though, Glacier went on to win 42-10. ... After grinding out a few close wins, No. 3 Missoula Big Sky — undefeated and perhaps unfairly overshadowed by West and Glacier — has strung together consecutive blowout victories after winning its previous two games by a combined four points. The Eagles face crosstown foe Sentinel this week.

Game of the week: No. 1 Billings West (6-0) at No. 4 Gallatin (5-1). West's defense has been terrific all season, allowing just six points per game. How will Gallatin's high-scoring offense attack the Golden Bears?

Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Gallatin running back Tyson Scheel wrams up prior to a game against Billings Skyview on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, at Sam McDonald Stadium at Daylis in Billings.

Class A

Overview: Class A has seemed like a free-for-all, and last week was no different as Hamilton knocked defending champion Frenchtown from the top 5 with a 21-20 road win. Hamilton, meanwhile, finds itself back in the rankings as it gets set to welcome Dillon. ... Resurgent Hardin is 6-0 and finally gets a crack at the upper tier when it hosts No. 2-ranked Billings Central this week. It's a big opportunity for the Bulldogs, who last week clinched their first winning season since 2012, to prove they belong among the crème de la crème of Class A.

Game of the week: No. 1 Whitefish (6-0) at Columbia Falls (4-1). Columbia Falls rebounded from a Week 2 loss to Frenchtown with three straight wins, including a come-from-behind victory over East Helena. Top-ranked Whitefish looks to continue its unbeaten run.

Class B

Overview: In the game of the week last week, No. 5 Jefferson fended off Southern division foe Townsend 42-39. Jefferson faces Big Timber this week but Townsend, now 3-2, gets a crack at defending champion and No. 4-ranked Manhattan, which has won three straight since losing at Florence in Week 2. ... Speaking of No. 1, Florence, it's been a bit of a wild ride. After falling to Three Forks to open the season the Falcons have won four in a row and had a scoreless game against Class A Frenchtown halted due to weather. This week they make the trek north to face 3-3 Eureka.

Game of the week: No. 3 Fairfield (5-1) at Malta (4-1). Fairfield's only defeat was a one-point setback to No. 1 Florence on Sept. 11. Malta's only loss came in Week 1 against ranked Huntley Project. The North rivals have a lot to settle in this one.

8-Man

Overview: No. 3-ranked Superior faced a tough opponent last week against ranked and unbeaten Darby. But the Bobcats showcased their supremacy in a 56-26 victory. ... Superior (6-0) is still looking up in the rankings at No. 1 Drummond-Philipsburg and No. 2 Belt, who are also both 6-0. The Huskies have some impressive wins under their ... ahem ... belt so far, having already beaten North rivals like Fort Benton, Chinook and Cascade. Fort Benton is No. 5 in the rankings this week, with its only loss coming to Belt, a 64-30 loss on Sept. 11.

Game of the week: No. 4 Scobey (5-0) at Forsyth (4-2). Defending champion Scobey, which some think is ranked too low at No. 4, takes on Eastern rival Forsyth, which has won three straight.

6-Man

Overview: Last week's marquee contest was the non-conference matchup between D-G-S-G and Absarokee. D-G-S-G prevailed by a 38-22 score and leapfrogged the Huskies in the rankings to take over the No. 2 spot behind Grass Range-Winnett. The only remaining unbeatens in 6-Man are D-G-S-G and South rival (and No. 1) Grass Range-Winnett, along with West Yellowstone. ... After a 66-15 win over Bainville, No. 5 Jordan has taken command of the Eastern division. A three-point non-league loss to perennial contender C-J-I is the only blemish on the Mustangs' record.

Game of the week: White Sulphur Springs (5-1) at No. 3 Absarokee (5-1). Absarokee looks to bounce back from its first loss in this game against Southwest rival White Sulphur Springs. The Hornets' only defeat came against unbeaten West Yellowstone on Sept. 18.