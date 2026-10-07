Q2 AOW: Champion wrestler Cody Kills On Top leads Hardin football resurgence

HARDIN — It’s October, and the Hardin football team is still unbeaten.

The Bulldogs, who co-op with Lodge Grass, are off to a 6-0 start and have guaranteed their first winning season since 2012. Per head coach Tyler Carleton, it’s also the best start in school history.

A big reason is the dominance on both sides of the line of scrimmage, spearheaded by state champion wrestler Cody Kills On Top.

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Q2 AOW: Cody Kills on Top leading Hardin-Lodge Grass football resurgence

“Of course he gets a ton of attention up front, but the good part is we have so many guys around him that if you're going to allocate two or three guys to him you have other guys that make plays," Carleton said.

"I think against Glendive he had so many disruptions in the backfield. He's such a big dude and has such a motor on him that it's infectious, too. When he's acting like that, everybody is."

Kills On Top is just one of a handful of wrestlers contributing to Hardin’s turnaround. Naturally this has sent a jolt of energy through the program and communities. Remember, it was just back in 2024 that the Bulldogs had to cancel their season midway through.

“He actually got cut as a freshman because he wasn't showing up and wasn't doing the things he needed to do, and he really responded," Carleton said. "He came out as a sophomore and our season gets canceled, but he stuck it out.

"He gets that injury last year and what was great was then he wins state in wrestling and it just fueled the fire. He went to some camps this summer and got some exposure and really leaned into it and he was such a leader all summer. He was at everything. All fall he's been a leader, as well. He's really just been the epitome of what we're looking for in a lineman."

“Most people could tell you I was a really immature dude when I was a freshman. I feel like it's like that for everybody, but enough for me to get cut is saying a lot. Not showing up to practices and stuff like that. Just being dumb," Kills On Top said. "(Last year) I was hurt a lot and couldn't be with my teammates, and I love those guys. I've known them for years now and I love them with all my heart."

The Bulldogs now are in control of their own destiny, but looming ahead are potentially their three biggest games of the season.

“The community, that’s been the coolest part. Everybody is at the games. Everybody is really into it and everywhere you go that's all everyone is talking about. Being a cross country and basketball school, it's nice being known for football," Carleton said.

"We're trying to set the standard, as well, and meet the standard of our other programs. Cross country is always winning state. Basketball won state a few years ago. Now it's do we have a chance to make a run at state? I don't know. I don't know what our ceiling is, and that's the cool part is the boys don't know, either."

Hardin gets its biggest test of the year this Friday night at home when it hosts No. 2-ranked Billings Central.