Friday Night Live: A timeline from Week 5 of the high school football season

It's Week 5 of "Friday Night Live" — MTN Sports' continuous real-time tracker of various scores and updates from high school football — as we keep tabs on what's happening across Montana.

Top matchups tonight include No. 1 Billings West's trip to No. 4 Great Falls CMR in Class AA, No. 1 Florence and No. 3 Fairfield facing unbeatens Thompson Falls and Glasgow, respectively, in Class B, and key games in 8-Man between No. 1 Drummond-Philipsburg and 4-0 Twin Bridges, No. 3 Superior and 3-1 Seeley-Swan, and No. 5 St. Regis against 3-0 Darby.

The most recent updates will be at the top of the tracker, so refresh this page often. For a look at MTN Sports' football power rankings entering tonight, click here.

If you are at a game, you can share scores, big plays, quarter-by-quarter updates or highlight videos via email (scores@montanasports.com) or X/Twitter (@montanasports), or with a message to our Montana Sports Facebook page.

Follow along with our posts below. And also be sure to keep track of our scoreboard for more score updates.

10:54 p.m. | The Friday rundown

Click on each classification to see scores and/or highlights from tonight high school football games:

CLASS AA | CLASS A | CLASS B | 8-MAN | 6-MAN

9:47 p.m. | Breaking away

Stepping away to put highlights packages together for the 10 p.m. newscasts. Check back later for links to highlight videos and more scores from around the state.

9:32 p.m. | Final scores rolling in

Here are some of tonight's finals that have come through so far:

Class AA

No. 1 Billings West 28, No. 4 Great Falls CMR 7

No. 2 Kalispell Glacier 70, Missoula Hellgate 0

No. 3 Missoula Big Sky 45, Kalispell Flathead 25

Helena Capital 34, No. 5 Helena 27

Class A

No. 1 Whitefish 45, Ronan 6

No. 2 Billings Central 43, Miles City 0

No. 5 Sidney 56, Glendive 34

Lewistown 28, No. 5 Laurel 14

Corvallis 25, Butte Central 20

East Helena 63, Livingston 0

Polson 51, Libby 0

Class B

No. 2 Huntley Project 49, Red Lodge 14

No. 3 Fairfield 36, Glasgow 0

Malta 41, Cut Bank 0

9:20 p.m. | Cooper Pelc's big night

Class AA No. 1 Kalispell Glacier had zero trouble with Missoula Hellgate, winning 70-0. And Cooper Pelc had a big day for the Wolfpack.

The Montana Griz commit finished with 118 receiving yards (and a touchdown), 25 punt return yards, 86 interception return yards (and a touchdown) for a total of 229 yards in the victory. A true all-purpose efford.

9:13 p.m. | A battle in Helena

Helena Capital led No. 5 Helena High 20-7 at halftime of their crosstown game in the Capital City. Now it's 27-27 midway through the fourth quarter after a short TD run by the Bengals' Brayden Garza. Buckle up.

9:04 p.m. | Sidney has rallied back

After trailing for most of the game, Class A No. 4 Sidney has fought back to take the lead against Glendive, 35-28 in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles are undefeated under coach Jace Schillinger and are making noise in a classification that has seemed pretty wide open through the first month of the season.

8:50 p.m. | A potential turning point for Billings West

The Golden Bears have reclaimed the lead against CMR in the ranked Class AA meeting.

At the outset of the third quarter, CMR found itself backed up inside its own 10-yard line. On third down, QB Beckett Crouch could handle a shotgun snap and West recovered it on the 1. Two plays later Tyreke Jones ran into the end zone. That was followed by a two-point pass from lefty QB Seth Williamson to Isaac Pringle and the Bears now have a 14-7 lead.

8:38 p.m. | Florence continuing its winning form

A week after its crossover clash with Class A contender Frenchtown was canceled due to weather — the game was scoreless early in the second quarter — Class B No. 1 Florence is handling business against an unbeaten foe, Thompson Falls.

Early in the third quarter, the Falcons lead T-Falls 26-7.

8:30 p.m. | Eagles breaking out

After a scoreless first quarter between No. 3 Fairfield and undefeated Glasgow, the Eagles have gained some separation in their Class B Eastern division showdown.

HALF



Brock Peace adds a 20 yard touchdown run with 0:13 left.



Fairfield 19, Glasgow 0 #mtscores — Tom Wylie (@WylieTom) September 26, 2026

8:17 p.m. | What's happening on the small-school circuit?

A couple updates of note here:

In 8-Man No. 1 Drummond-Philipsburg is up big on undefeated Twin Bridges 52-7 in the second half.

Also in 8-Man, undefeated yet unranked Darby (3-0) is up big against No. 5 St. Regis (4-0).

8:03 p.m. | An upset brewing in Class AA?

No. 4 Great Falls CMR has scored the first touchdown that No. 1 Billings West has given up in three weeks.

The Rustlers, hoping to pull an Eastern division upset, got a short touchdown pass from Beckett Crouch to Gage Allen with under six minutes left before halftime to take a 7-3 lead at Memorial Stadium.

Meanwhile, No. 2 Kalispell Glacier leads Missoula Hellgate 35-0. The Wolfpack still hasn't allowed a touchdown yet this season.

7:50 p.m. | Crosstown clashes

There are two crosstown games being played tonight in Class AA, as Gallatin and Bozeman High tangle and Helena and Helena Capital butt heads.

Right now, Gallatin — which slipped out of the top-5 rankings this week — is up 17-0 over the Hawks. QB Grant Johnson ran in the Raptors latest TD.

In Helena, the Bruins have a 14-7 lead over the No. 5 ranked Bengals late in the second quarter after a Gavin Starcevich TD run.

7:38 p.m. | A big one in Class B

No. 3 Fairfield (3-1) is hosting undefeated yet unranked Glasgow (4-0) in a Northern B clash tonight, a game that will have an impact in both the rankings and the standings.

Tom Wylie / MTN Sports Fairfield and Glasgow square off on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Fairfield.

After the first quarter the game is scoreless, and MTN Sports' Tom Wylie reports that neither team had a first down in the opening 10 minutes. This could be a defensive struggle.

7:29 p.m. | Sidney up against it early

Sidney is undefeated and cracked the MTN Sports Class A top 5 rankings this week at No. 4. But this looks interesting:

DAWSON Red Devils homecoming game and lead over undefeated Sidney in the first half 14-0 ##mtscores — Kent Koester (@22statman) September 26, 2026

7:15 p.m. | Big Sky jumping out fast

Missoula Big Sky, ranked No. 3 in Class AA, has been living on the edge the past couple weeks. The Eagles won their last two games by a combined four points. But tonight they have a two-possession cushion thanks to a pair of Kalispell Flathead turnovers.

Eli Kasberg connected with Caleb Hood on Big Sky's latest possession for a 13-0 lead just five minutes into the game.

7:07 p.m. | Let's get it going

The majority of the night's games are now underway.

Missoula Big Sky hosting Kalispell Flathead. Should be a fun one tonight. pic.twitter.com/Q3QNQHYVZo — Slim Kimmel (@SlimKimmel) September 26, 2026

And Class A No. 2 Billings Central had quite the start to its game versus Miles City. A deep ball one play in:

1Q 11:50: Gunnar Larsen 55-yd TD pass to Kaden Wahl



Central 7

Miles City 0#mtscores — Alec Bofinger (@Alecbof13) September 26, 2026

6:41 p.m. | A long trip north

Almost all of tonight's games kick off at 7 p.m., but one game currently in progress in a Class B matchup between Anaconda and Eureka. The Copperheads made the nearly 300-mile trek almost to the Canadian border to visit the Lions.

Early in the second quarter, the teams are tied 8-8.

6:22 p.m. | The Thursday look-back

As tonight's games get under way, let's take a look back at what took place during Thursday night's slate.

Something had to give at Sam McDonald Stadium at Daylis as Belgrade visited Billings Senior for a Class AA game. Both the Panthers and Broncs entered the game winless. Belgrade, though, emerged victorious 28-27 in overtime.

The other scores from Thursday were as follows:

Class B



Joliet 47, Colstrip 6

8-Man



No. 2 Belt 46, Box Elder 6

Arlee 44, Plains 8

Chinook 74, Rocky Boy 0

Fort Benton 62, Harlem 8

6-Man

