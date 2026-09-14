High School College More Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Football

Actions

MTN Sports 2026 high school football power rankings for Sept. 14

High School Football Power Rankings logo
MTN Sports
High School Football Power Rankings logo
Posted
and last updated

Here are MTN Sports' 2026 power rankings for Class AA, Class A, Class B, 8-Man and 6-Man football. New rankings are released every Monday.

MTN Sports high school football rankings

Monday, Sept. 14

Class AA

1, Billings West (3-0). Last week: Beat Great Falls 48-0. This week: at Billings Senior (0-3)

2, Kalispell Glacier (2-1). Last week: Beat Butte 37-0. This week: at Helena Capital (2-1)

3, Missoula Big Sky (3-0). Last week: Beat Helena Capital 24-21. This week: at Butte (1-2)

4, Gallatin (3-0). Last week: Beat Billings Skyview 62-21. This week: vs. Great Falls CMR (2-1)

5. Kalispell Flathead (3-0). Last week: Beat Missoula Hellgate 49-28. This week: vs. Helena (2-1)

Class A

1, Billings Central (3-0). Last week: Beat No. 1 Frenchtown 21-17. This week: at Laurel (2-1)

2, Frenchtown (2-1). Last week: Lost to No. 2 Billings Central 21-17. This week: at Florence (2-1, No. 1 Class B)

3, Whitefish (3-0) Last week: Beat Corvallis 31-0. This week: at Eureka (2-1, Class B)

4, Columbia Falls (2-1). Last week: Beat No. 4 East Helena 38-35. This week: Idle

5, Hamilton (2-1). Last week: Beat Libby 41-0. This week: Idle

Class B

1, Florence (2-1). Last week: Beat No. 3 Fairfield 34-33. This week: vs. Frenchtown (2-1, No. 2 Class A)

2, Huntley Project (3-0). Last week: Beat Joliet 43-0. This week: vs. Colstrip (0-3)

3, Fairfield (2-1). Last week: Lost to No. 1 Florence 34-33. This week: at Cut Bank (1-2)

4, Manhattan (2-1). Last week: Beat Big Timber 47-6. This week: at No. 5 Three Forks (2-1)

5, Three Forks (2-1). Last week: Beat Whitehall 60-14. This week: vs. No. 4 Manhattan (2-1)

8-Man

1, Drummond-Philipsburg (3-0). Last week: Beat Manhattan Christian 52-0. This week: vs. Park City (2-1)

2, Belt (3-0). Last week: Beat Fort Benton 64-30. This week: at Chinook (3-0)

3, Superior (3-0). Last week: Beat Clearwater Valley, Idaho, 58-0. This week: vs. Clark Fork, Idaho (1-2)

4, Scobey (3-0). Last week: Beat Westby-Grenora 58-8. This week: vs. No. 5 Circle (2-0)

5, Circle (2-0). Last week: Idle. This week: at No. 4 Scobey (3-0)

6-Man

1, Grass Range-Winnett (3-0). Last week: Beat Big Sandy 50-28. This week: vs. Plenty Coups (0-3)

2, Absarokee (3-0). Last week: Beat Shields Valley 51-12. This week: at Gardiner (0-3)

3. D-G-S-G (3-0). Last week: Beat Broadview-Lavina 58-13. This week: at Custer-Hysham-Melstone (2-1)

4. C-J-I (2-1). Last week: Beat North Star 72-6. This week: vs. Power-Dutton-Brady (1-2)

5. Jordan (2-1). Last week: Beat Savage 70-14. This week: vs. Brockton (0-3)

Please email game scores/scoring summaries, standings and any necessary corrections to scores@montanasports.com

mts-scoreboard.png

Results from around the state