MTN Sports 2026 high school football power rankings for Sept. 14

Here are MTN Sports' 2026 power rankings for Class AA, Class A, Class B, 8-Man and 6-Man football. New rankings are released every Monday.
MTN Sports high school football rankings
Monday, Sept. 14
Class AA
1, Billings West (3-0). Last week: Beat Great Falls 48-0. This week: at Billings Senior (0-3)
2, Kalispell Glacier (2-1). Last week: Beat Butte 37-0. This week: at Helena Capital (2-1)
3, Missoula Big Sky (3-0). Last week: Beat Helena Capital 24-21. This week: at Butte (1-2)
4, Gallatin (3-0). Last week: Beat Billings Skyview 62-21. This week: vs. Great Falls CMR (2-1)
5. Kalispell Flathead (3-0). Last week: Beat Missoula Hellgate 49-28. This week: vs. Helena (2-1)
Class A
1, Billings Central (3-0). Last week: Beat No. 1 Frenchtown 21-17. This week: at Laurel (2-1)
2, Frenchtown (2-1). Last week: Lost to No. 2 Billings Central 21-17. This week: at Florence (2-1, No. 1 Class B)
3, Whitefish (3-0) Last week: Beat Corvallis 31-0. This week: at Eureka (2-1, Class B)
4, Columbia Falls (2-1). Last week: Beat No. 4 East Helena 38-35. This week: Idle
5, Hamilton (2-1). Last week: Beat Libby 41-0. This week: Idle
Class B
1, Florence (2-1). Last week: Beat No. 3 Fairfield 34-33. This week: vs. Frenchtown (2-1, No. 2 Class A)
2, Huntley Project (3-0). Last week: Beat Joliet 43-0. This week: vs. Colstrip (0-3)
3, Fairfield (2-1). Last week: Lost to No. 1 Florence 34-33. This week: at Cut Bank (1-2)
4, Manhattan (2-1). Last week: Beat Big Timber 47-6. This week: at No. 5 Three Forks (2-1)
5, Three Forks (2-1). Last week: Beat Whitehall 60-14. This week: vs. No. 4 Manhattan (2-1)
8-Man
1, Drummond-Philipsburg (3-0). Last week: Beat Manhattan Christian 52-0. This week: vs. Park City (2-1)
2, Belt (3-0). Last week: Beat Fort Benton 64-30. This week: at Chinook (3-0)
3, Superior (3-0). Last week: Beat Clearwater Valley, Idaho, 58-0. This week: vs. Clark Fork, Idaho (1-2)
4, Scobey (3-0). Last week: Beat Westby-Grenora 58-8. This week: vs. No. 5 Circle (2-0)
5, Circle (2-0). Last week: Idle. This week: at No. 4 Scobey (3-0)
6-Man
1, Grass Range-Winnett (3-0). Last week: Beat Big Sandy 50-28. This week: vs. Plenty Coups (0-3)
2, Absarokee (3-0). Last week: Beat Shields Valley 51-12. This week: at Gardiner (0-3)
3. D-G-S-G (3-0). Last week: Beat Broadview-Lavina 58-13. This week: at Custer-Hysham-Melstone (2-1)
4. C-J-I (2-1). Last week: Beat North Star 72-6. This week: vs. Power-Dutton-Brady (1-2)
5. Jordan (2-1). Last week: Beat Savage 70-14. This week: vs. Brockton (0-3)
Please email game scores/scoring summaries, standings and any necessary corrections to scores@montanasports.com