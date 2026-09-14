MTN Sports 2026 high school football power rankings for Sept. 14

Here are MTN Sports' 2026 power rankings for Class AA, Class A, Class B, 8-Man and 6-Man football. New rankings are released every Monday.

MTN Sports high school football rankings

Monday, Sept. 14

Class AA

1, Billings West (3-0). Last week: Beat Great Falls 48-0. This week: at Billings Senior (0-3)

2, Kalispell Glacier (2-1). Last week: Beat Butte 37-0. This week: at Helena Capital (2-1)

3, Missoula Big Sky (3-0). Last week: Beat Helena Capital 24-21. This week: at Butte (1-2)

4, Gallatin (3-0). Last week: Beat Billings Skyview 62-21. This week: vs. Great Falls CMR (2-1)

5. Kalispell Flathead (3-0). Last week: Beat Missoula Hellgate 49-28. This week: vs. Helena (2-1)

Class A

1, Billings Central (3-0). Last week: Beat No. 1 Frenchtown 21-17. This week: at Laurel (2-1)

2, Frenchtown (2-1). Last week: Lost to No. 2 Billings Central 21-17. This week: at Florence (2-1, No. 1 Class B)

3, Whitefish (3-0) Last week: Beat Corvallis 31-0. This week: at Eureka (2-1, Class B)

4, Columbia Falls (2-1). Last week: Beat No. 4 East Helena 38-35. This week: Idle

5, Hamilton (2-1). Last week: Beat Libby 41-0. This week: Idle

Class B

1, Florence (2-1). Last week: Beat No. 3 Fairfield 34-33. This week: vs. Frenchtown (2-1, No. 2 Class A)

2, Huntley Project (3-0). Last week: Beat Joliet 43-0. This week: vs. Colstrip (0-3)

3, Fairfield (2-1). Last week: Lost to No. 1 Florence 34-33. This week: at Cut Bank (1-2)

4, Manhattan (2-1). Last week: Beat Big Timber 47-6. This week: at No. 5 Three Forks (2-1)

5, Three Forks (2-1). Last week: Beat Whitehall 60-14. This week: vs. No. 4 Manhattan (2-1)

8-Man

1, Drummond-Philipsburg (3-0). Last week: Beat Manhattan Christian 52-0. This week: vs. Park City (2-1)

2, Belt (3-0). Last week: Beat Fort Benton 64-30. This week: at Chinook (3-0)

3, Superior (3-0). Last week: Beat Clearwater Valley, Idaho, 58-0. This week: vs. Clark Fork, Idaho (1-2)

4, Scobey (3-0). Last week: Beat Westby-Grenora 58-8. This week: vs. No. 5 Circle (2-0)

5, Circle (2-0). Last week: Idle. This week: at No. 4 Scobey (3-0)

6-Man

1, Grass Range-Winnett (3-0). Last week: Beat Big Sandy 50-28. This week: vs. Plenty Coups (0-3)

2, Absarokee (3-0). Last week: Beat Shields Valley 51-12. This week: at Gardiner (0-3)

3. D-G-S-G (3-0). Last week: Beat Broadview-Lavina 58-13. This week: at Custer-Hysham-Melstone (2-1)

4. C-J-I (2-1). Last week: Beat North Star 72-6. This week: vs. Power-Dutton-Brady (1-2)

5. Jordan (2-1). Last week: Beat Savage 70-14. This week: vs. Brockton (0-3)

Please email game scores/scoring summaries, standings and any necessary corrections to scores@montanasports.com