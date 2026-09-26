Class AA: Top-ranked Billings West wins top-5 matchup; Helena Capital topples Helena High

A roundup of scores and highlights from Thursday and Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Class AA football:

No. 1 Billings West 28, No. 4 Great Falls CMR 7

No. 1 Billings West pulls past No. 4 Great Falls CMR

No. 2 Kalispell Glacier 70, Missoula Hellgate 0

No. 2 Kalispell Glacier blanks Missoula Hellgate in 70-0 rout

No. 3 Missoula Big Sky 45, Kalispell Flathead 25

No. 3 Missoula Big Sky improves to 5-0 with win over Kalispell Flathead

Helena Capital 34, No. 5 Helena 27

Helena Capital edges No. 5 Helena in crosstown nailbiter

Belgrade 28, Billings Senior 27, OT (Thursday)

Gallatin 37, Bozeman 17

Gallatin takes crosstown matchup over Bozeman 37-17

Great Falls 28, Billings Skyview 14

Missoula Sentinel 14, Butte 6