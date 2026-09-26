Class AA: Top-ranked Billings West wins top-5 matchup; Helena Capital topples Helena High

A roundup of scores and highlights from Thursday and Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Class AA football:
No. 1 Billings West 28, No. 4 Great Falls CMR 7
No. 1 Billings West pulls past No. 4 Great Falls CMR
No. 2 Kalispell Glacier 70, Missoula Hellgate 0
No. 2 Kalispell Glacier blanks Missoula Hellgate in 70-0 rout
No. 3 Missoula Big Sky 45, Kalispell Flathead 25
No. 3 Missoula Big Sky improves to 5-0 with win over Kalispell Flathead
Helena Capital 34, No. 5 Helena 27
Helena Capital edges No. 5 Helena in crosstown nailbiter
Belgrade 28, Billings Senior 27, OT (Thursday)
Gallatin 37, Bozeman 17
Gallatin takes crosstown matchup over Bozeman 37-17
Great Falls 28, Billings Skyview 14
Missoula Sentinel 14, Butte 6