Class A: No. 2 Billings Central back in win column; No. 5 Laurel stumbles

A roundup of scores and highlights from Sept. 25, 2026, in Class A football:

No. 1 Whitefish 45, Ronan 6

No. 2 Billings Central 43, Miles City 0

No. 2 Billings Central back in win column with shutout of Miles City

No. 3 Frenchtown 40, Dillon 14

No. 4 Sidney 56, Glendive 34

Lewistown 28, No. 5 Laurel 14

Lewistown earns 28-14 road win at Laurel

Columbia Falls 45, Bigfork 7

Corvallis 25, Butte Central 20

East Helena 63, Livingston 0

Hamilton 46, Stevensville 0

Hardin 24, Lockwood 6

Havre 50, Browning 0

Polson 51, Libby 0