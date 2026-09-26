Class A: No. 2 Billings Central back in win column; No. 5 Laurel stumbles

A roundup of scores and highlights from Sept. 25, 2026, in Class A football:
No. 1 Whitefish 45, Ronan 6
No. 2 Billings Central 43, Miles City 0
No. 2 Billings Central back in win column with shutout of Miles City
No. 3 Frenchtown 40, Dillon 14
No. 4 Sidney 56, Glendive 34
Lewistown 28, No. 5 Laurel 14
Lewistown earns 28-14 road win at Laurel
Columbia Falls 45, Bigfork 7
Corvallis 25, Butte Central 20
East Helena 63, Livingston 0
Hamilton 46, Stevensville 0
Hardin 24, Lockwood 6
Havre 50, Browning 0
Polson 51, Libby 0