Friday Night Live: A timeline from Week 4 of the high school football season

Welcome to Week 4 of "Friday Night Live" — MTN Sports' continuous real-time tracker of various scores and updates from high school football — as we keep tabs on what's happening across Montana.

Top matchups tonight include No. 2 Kalispell Glacier (2-1) traveling to Helena Capital (2-1) in Class AA, No. 4 Manhattan (2-1) visiting No. 5 Three Forks (2-1) in Class B, and No. 5 Circle (2-0) playing at No. 4 Scobey (3-0) in 8-Man.

The most recent updates will be at the top of the tracker, so refresh this page often. For a look at MTN Sports' football power rankings entering tonight, click here.

Are you at a game? You can help us by sharing scores, big plays, quarter-by-quarter updates or highlight videos via email (scores@montanasports.com) or X/Twitter (@montanasports), or with a message to our Montana Sports Facebook page.

Follow along with our posts below. And also be sure to keep track of our scoreboard for more score updates.

11:01 p.m. | The final Friday rundown

Click on the following links for tonight's scores and highlights from each classification. And thanks again for following! Class AA | Class A | Class B | 8-Man | 6-Man

9:53 p.m. | Belt hangs on to move to 4-0

One last final of note before we break away to take care of some highlights:

Belt, the No. 2-ranked team in 8-Man, held on to beat North rival Chinook 30-26 to remain undefeated. It was actually a game of unbeaten league foes in which neither team scored in the final 10 minutes.

Check back later for links to scores and highlights.

9:29 p.m. | Frenchtown at Florence: A no-go

The matchup between Class A No. 2 Frenchtown and Class B No. 1 Florence got through a quarter and change before it was canceled due to lightning Friday night.

The score was 0-0 with 11:43 left in the second when it was initially delayed. The Broncs will now turn their attention to next week's home game vs. Dillon while Florence will next take on Thompson Falls.

9:14 p.m. | What a finish in Laurel

A 29-yard field goal by Luke Maack as time expired lifted Laurel to a 31-29 upset of Class A No. 1 Billings Central.

The Rams took a 29-28 lead with 1:38 left on a touchdown pass to Gunnar Larsen and a subsequent two-point run by Michael Thomas — after a facemask penalty gave Central another chance at the conversion.

But a long catch-and-run on a double-pass trick play helped set up Laurel at the Rams' 11. A timeout by first-year coach C.J. Edgmond with 2.7 seconds left set the stage, and Maack split the uprights from 29 yards to give Laurel the win.

8:59 p.m. | Bengals complete 4th-quarter comeback

A Kellan Mouat touchdown put No. 5 Kalispell Flathead up 30-17 with 11:56 left in the fourth quarter of its Western AA matchup with Helena.

But the Bengals picked off Bear Barker and scored to make it 30-24 with 6:57 left, then found the end zone again on a fourth-down play — a pass from Tyse Todorovich to Inn Thompson — to take a 31-30 lead with just 35 seconds left.

Helena held on to win in the final seconds to improve to 3-1 and hand the Braves their first loss of what has been a resurgent season for the program.

8:50 p.m. | Bozeman's offense rolling again

The only hiccup the Bozeman Hawks have suffered this year is a 42-0 defeat to Kalispell Glacier in Week 2. Other than that, they've been putting up points by the boat load.

Tonight at Great Falls High, the Hawks were leading the Bison 35-0 early in the third quarter, thanks in part to three rushing TDs by quarterback Van Shockley. Next week the Hawks have a crosstown date with rival Gallatin.

8:37 p.m. | No contest in 6-Man South

A quick look at a key 6-Man South matchup tonight, and it's clear Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine is formidable again.

No. 3 D-G-S-G (3-0) is up big on the road at 2-1 Custer-Hysham-Melstone, leading 64-8. Coupled with No. 1-ranked Grass Range-Winnett (3-0), the South division obviously has some power again this season.

8:25 p.m. | Still at a standstill in Florence

The game between Class B No. 1 Florence and Class A No. 2 Frenchtown remains in a lightning delay that has been in effect for at least 40 minutes. And this isn't the only contest that is currently delayed.

When the game does resume, it's a scoreless affair with 11:43 remaining in the second quarter.

8:13 p.m. | A pack of wolves

Make it three straight shutouts for Class AA No. 2 Kalispell Glacier after tonight's 31-0 road blanking of Helena Capital.

The Wolf Pack's defense still hasn't surrendered a touchdown this season, and the only points it has given up came in a 6-3 overtime loss to Billings West — two field goals — in the season opener on Aug. 28. Since then, Glacier has outscored opponents 110-0.

8:01 p.m. | Manhattan vs. Three Forks, Part 2

Manhattan beat Three Forks in last year's Class B state title game, and the South rivals are squaring off again tonight as top-5 teams — Manhattan (2-1) is ranked No. 4 and Three Forks (2-1) is No. 5.

Right now, Manhattan has the upper hand by a score of 14-8 late in the first half. Wolves QB and Montana State commit Kanon Reichman is again in street clothes following an injury he sustained in Week 1.

7:48 p.m. | Picturesque

Mid-September in Montana ...

This is from the Sentinel-vs.-Hellgate game at MCPS Stadium in Missoula ...

The sky is doing Montana things pic.twitter.com/30m6TN07Bf — Slim Kimmel (@SlimKimmel) September 19, 2026

7:39 p.m. | Crossover Friday

There are three notable crossover games tonight as Frenchtown (No. 2 Class A) plays Florence (No. 1 Class B), Whitefish (No. 3 Class A) faces Eureka (Class B), and Ronan (Class A) takes on Missoula Loyola (Class B).

Perhaps the most intriguing of those — Frenchtown at Florence — is 0-0 early in the first quarter but is in a lightning delay.

7:26 p.m. | Laurel with momentum vs. No. 1 Billings Central.

In one of the state's fiercest rivalries regardless of classification, Laurel has a 14-7 lead over No. 1-ranked Billings Central after the first quarter in their Class A showdown at the LHS Sports Complex.

Central is coming off a 21-17 road victory over previous No. 1 Frenchtown. Laurel entered the contest with a 2-1 record.

7:17 p.m. | Scobey jumps on Circle early

In their 8-Man East showdown tonight, No. 4 Scobey (3-0) has taken a 20-8 first-quarter lead over No. 5 Circle (2-0). Reese Tande just threw a short touchdown pass to extend the lead. Scobey is the defending state champion.

6:49 p.m. | A wild finish in 8-Man

Twin Bridges' unbeaten start nearly came to an end at Manhattan Christian, but a wild touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter saved the Falcons.

On fourth and 6 inside Christian territory, an errant snap forced Twin Bridges QB Brandt Nelson to retreat to gather the ball. Then, under heavy pressure, Nelson heaved it up hoping for a miracle. The ball found a teammate's hands and the play went for a touchdown to help secure a 41-34 win. The Falcons moved to 4-0 while Manhattan Christian dropped to 1-3.

6:35 p.m. | Flathead's Bear Barker keeps it rolling

QB Bear Barker of Kalispell Flathead came into the week as one of the top passers in Class AA, and he has continued the onslaught early Friday. Barker so far has touchdown throws to Leum Saisbury and Kellan Mouat as the No. 5-ranked Braves are up 14-0 at home against Helena High.

IT’S ABOUT TIME FOR FLATHEAD V. HELENA 🏈



Tune into all the action here!#MTScores pic.twitter.com/VOs8j7u2rm — Maddie Kiefer (@MaddieKiefer13) September 18, 2026

Kalispell's other AA school, No. 2-ranked Glacier, was up 10-0 on the road against Helena Capital. The Wolfpack's Trey Ramey got the scoring started with a short touchdown run.

6:24 p.m. | Recapping Thursday

Several games are already underway, but first lets take a look back at what was a relatively light Thursday night. The key result was unranked Great Falls CMR going into Bozeman and knocking off No. 4 Gallatin 31-21. The Rustlers improved to 3-1 while the Raptors — also now 3-1 — suffered their first loss of the season.

Here are highlights from that matchup if you missed it:

Great Falls CMR spoils Gallatin's perfect record with 31-21 win

The other scores from Thursday night were as follows:

Class B



Malta 36, Wolf Point 2

8-Man

