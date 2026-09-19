Class B: No. 4 Manhattan downs No. 5 Three Forks in title-game rematch

A roundup of scores and highlights from Sept. 17-18, 2026, in Class B football:
No. 1 Florence vs. Frenchtown, canceled
No. 2 Huntley Project 44, Colstrip 14
No. 3 Fairfield 41, Cut Bank 0
No. 4 Manhattan 28, No. 5 Three Forks 8
Manhattan wins on the road at Three Forks 28-8
Baker 42, Shepherd 40
Conrad 26, Deer Lodge 14
Glasgow 35, Shelby 0
Jefferson 32, Whitehall 7
Joliet 55, Roundup 0
Malta 36, Wolf Point 2 (Thursday)
Missoula Loyola 38, Ronan 14
Thompson Falls 28, Anaconda 24
Townsend 23, Big Timber 0
Whitefish 42, Eureka 6