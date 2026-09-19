Class B: No. 4 Manhattan downs No. 5 Three Forks in title-game rematch

A roundup of scores and highlights from Sept. 17-18, 2026, in Class B football:

No. 1 Florence vs. Frenchtown, canceled

No. 2 Huntley Project 44, Colstrip 14

No. 3 Fairfield 41, Cut Bank 0

No. 4 Manhattan 28, No. 5 Three Forks 8

Manhattan wins on the road at Three Forks 28-8

Baker 42, Shepherd 40

Conrad 26, Deer Lodge 14

Glasgow 35, Shelby 0

Jefferson 32, Whitehall 7

Joliet 55, Roundup 0

Malta 36, Wolf Point 2 (Thursday)

Missoula Loyola 38, Ronan 14

Thompson Falls 28, Anaconda 24

Townsend 23, Big Timber 0

Whitefish 42, Eureka 6