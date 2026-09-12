Friday Night Live: A timeline from Week 3 of the high school football season

Welcome to Week 3 of "Friday Night Live" — MTN Sports' continuous real-time tracker of various scores and updates from high school football — as we keep tabs on what's happening across Montana.

Several key games highlight tonight's slate, including a 1-vs.-2 matchup in Class A as Frenchtown hosts Billings Central, and in Class B where No. 3 Fairfield hosts No. 1 Florence.

The most recent updates will be at the top, so refresh this page often. For a look MTN Sports' football power rankings entering tonight, click here.

Are you at a game? You can help us by sharing scores, big plays, quarter-by-quarter updates or highlight videos via email (scores@montanasports.com) or X/Twitter (@montanasports), or with a message to our Montana Sports Facebook page.

Follow along with our posts below. And also be sure to keep track of our scoreboard for more score updates.

10:36 p.m. | Scores and highlights

To check out tonight's collection of scores and highlights, click on the classification lists below. Thanks for following along again on a Friday night.

Class AA: No. 1 Billings West, No. 2 Kalispell Glacier stingy again in blowouts

Class A: No. 2 Billings Central knocks off No. 1 Frenchtown in matchup of the week

Class B: No. 1 Florence, No. 3 Fairfield thriller highlights Friday

Class C 8-Man: Nos. 2, 3 and 4 have no trouble as ranked teams dominate

Class C 6-Man: Grass Range-Winnett, Absarokee, Jordan hold firm with big wins

9:29 p.m. | Breaking away

Helena High just wrapped up a 35-26 victory over Missoula Sentinel, and with that we're going to step aside as we start putting highlight packages together for the newscasts.

We'll share them on here when they're ready to go.

9:08 p.m. | A perfect night for Seth Williamson

Top-ranked Billings West is off to a 3-0 start after Friday's 48-0 home romp over Great Falls High. Golden Bears QB Seth Williamson was as efficient as you can be.

Williamson (according to the game statistician) completed 15 of 15 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns — two to Westdon Kelley and another to Walker Olson.

Defensively, the Bears have allowed just nine points all season.

8:55 p.m. | Flathead fights back

In its pursuit of a 3-0 record, No. 5-ranked Kalispell Flathead has scored three straight TDs to take a 21-14 lead over Missoula Hellgate in their Western AA opener.

RB Leum Saisbury, who is off to a great start. Took a screen pass from QB Bear Barker and scores with 5:50 left to give the Braves their first lead. Saisbury scored again a minute later and now it's 28-14 Braves.

8:40 p.m. | Top-ranked Florence survives a wild one

No. 1 Florence held on to beat No. 3 Fairfield 34-33 in their Class B clash in Fairfield.

Wow! Peace scores on 4th and goal from the 13!



Then they line up for a PAT but it’s a FAKE! Pass falls incomplete in the endzone and Florence keeps the 34-33 lead with 0:32 left.



Onside attempt incoming.#mtscores — Tom Wylie (@WylieTom) September 12, 2026

QB Brock Peace and the Eagles converted three fourth-down plays, including a 13-yard TD run by Peace when he spun out of a tackle, to pull Fairfield within an extra point of tying it with 32 seconds left. But a fake PAT kick failed and Florence held on.

Class B is wild this year!

8:14 p.m. | Glacier defense = the "no-TD zone"

With a 37-0 home win over Butte High, Class AA No. 2 Kalispell Glacier posted its second straight shutout and still hasn't allowed a touchdown this season. The only points it's given up — in a 6-3 loss in Week 1 to Billings West — came by way of field goals.

8:10 p.m. | Rams get their revenge

No. 2 Billings Central has prevailed 21-17 in its showdown at No. 1 Frenchtown.

FINAL: Billings Central holds on and defeats Frenchtown 21-17.



What a great game here tonight in the Class A championship rematch. Awesome matchup between these two, have to think they might see each other again in the playoffs down the line. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/kKJxre3Cl8 — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) September 12, 2026

The Rams went to their top weapon to get it done, as QB Grady Martin found Gunnar Larsen for a toe-tap TD late in the fourth quarter to give Central the lead, then the two connected again on a key third-down play to move the chains with 2:07 left. From there Central ran out the clock.

The win turned the tables from last year's state title game, a 31-21 Frenchtown upset win.

7:59 p.m. | Ramaeker the rainmaker

Huntley Project QB Blake Ramaeker has helped the No. 2-ranked Class B Red Devils build a 36-0 lead over Joliet, this time with an 80 yard touchdown pass to Victor Lamontagne.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in Class B:

END 3Q: Florence 27, Fairfield 20.



Check out this INT from Makoah Laasch! #mtscores pic.twitter.com/MK6PNfbBvF — Tom Wylie (@WylieTom) September 12, 2026

7:42 p.m. | A tight one in Frenchtown

No. 1 Frenchtown holds a 17-14 fourth-quarter lead in its showdown with No. 2 Billings Central. The Broncs' defense just stopped the Rams' Michael Thomas on a fourth-and-3 run inside their own 20 to get the ball back for their offense.

Could be setting up for a quite a finish between two of the best in Class A.

7:34 p.m. | Scoreless in a Northwest A rivalry matchup

Whitefish, fresh off a 29-28 road win at Hamilton last week which vaulted it to the No. 3 ranking in Class A, is in a scoreless tussle against Corvallis.

End of 1: Neither offense has much going as Corvallis and Whitefish are still tied at 0-0 Whitefish is driving. #mtscores — Derek Joseph (@DerekJoseph98) September 12, 2026

The Wildcats were knocked from the top 5 after last week's loss to No. 1 Frenchtown, so this could be a very good matchup.

7:18 p.m. | Red Devils continue to make early season impression

A week after bombarding then-No. 2 Three Forks, 31-6 new Class B No. 2 Huntley Project continues to show its moxie early in the season with a 14-0 lead over Joliet.

So far this year, Red Devils sophomore quarterback Blake Ramaeker is proving to be one of the better offensive playmakers in the classification.

7:04 p.m. | Small-school update

In the game of the week in the 6-Man ranks, No. 5 Jordan, which comes in with a 1-1 record, has taken an 8-0 early advantage at home over unranked by undefeated Savage (2-0).

6:51 p.m. | No. 1 Florence jumps up

In its Class B matchup with No. 3 Fairfield, top-ranked Florence is out to a 12-0 after a pair of touchdowns from quarterback Jake Schneiter. The Falcons look to be carrying the momentum from its win over previous No. 1 Manhattan last week.

And just as we post that, Florence answers quickly with a long catch-and-run TD to Sloan Giles. It's 12-7 now.

6:40 p.m. | A nice touch from Whitefish

For its Class A game against Corvallis tonight, No. 3-ranked Whitefish is marking the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks also.

6:31 p.m. | Bennett back on the Glacier sideline

Kalispell Glacier is coming off a 42-0 rout of then-No. 3 Bozeman High last week. The Wolf Pack have the services of head coach Grady Bennett for the first time this year (he had to serve a two-game suspension for a Glacier recruiting violation) and are trying to improve to 2-1 as they host Butte High.

The Wolf Pack jumped up early on a touchdown run by Kyle West

Elsewhere, as a Class B showdown between No. 1 Florence and No. 3 Fairfield was about to get underway, this happened:

Before No. 1 Florence and No. 3 Fairfield squared off, the two teams came together—helping unfurl this American flag to mark 25 years since September 11th, honor local first responders and stand with a Florence community one year after a tragedy at a parade. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/vFWjtAnkit — Tom Wylie (@WylieTom) September 12, 2026

6:22 p.m. | No. 1 Broncs, No. 2 Rams clash

On its opening possession, Billings Central kept the ball for nearly half of the opening quarter but came away without points. Frenchtown then had to punt on its opening drive. It's a rematch of last year's title game, which Frenctown won 31-21 in comeback fashion.

Also, an official was injured during Central's opening drive and had to be helped off the field.

Referee injury here in Frenchtown. Lot of players from both teams helping him out, looked like a leg injury. Really too bad, had to be helped to a cart. Had never seen that before, hope he’s ok. #mtscores — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) September 12, 2026

6:13 p.m. | Recapping Thursday

Friday's 6 p.m. games have gotten started, but there were a handful of Thursday matchups to keep track of last night. Among them was a Class AA thriller between No. 3 Missoula Big Sky and Helena Capital. The Eagles rallied for a 24-21 win to move to 3-1 and hand Capital its first loss.

Here are highlights from that matchup in Missoula if you missed it:

Fouth-quarter comeback lifts No. 3 Missoula Big Sky past Helena Capital

The other scores from Thursday night were as follows:

Class AA



No. 4 Gallatin 62, Billings Skyview 21

Great Falls CMR 28, Belgrade 3

Class A



Miles City 24, Havre 14

Class B

