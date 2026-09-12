Class A: No. 2 Billings Central knocks off No. 1 Frenchtown in matchup of the week

A roundup of scores and highlights from Sept. 10-11, 2026, in Class A football:
No. 2 Billings Central 21, No. 1 Frenchtown 17
No. 2 Billings Central edges No. 1 Frenchtown in Class A championship rematch
No. 3 Whitefish 31, Corvallis 0
Whitefish improves to 3-0 with 31-0 shutout against Corvallis
Columbia Falls 38, No. 4 East Helena 35
Columbia Falls rallies for come-from-behind win at No. 4 East Helena
No. 5 Hamilton 41, Libby 0
Butte Central 54, Ronan 0
Butte Central storms past Ronan 54-0, Maroons earn first win of season
Dillon 40, Bigfork 0
Hardin 42, Browning 0
Laurel 14, Lockwood 13
Wild finish pushes Laurel past Lockwood, 14-13
Lewistown 41, Glendive 14
Miles City 24, Havre 21 (Thursday)
Sidney 28, Polson 0