Class A: No. 2 Billings Central knocks off No. 1 Frenchtown in matchup of the week

A roundup of scores and highlights from Sept. 10-11, 2026, in Class A football:

No. 2 Billings Central 21, No. 1 Frenchtown 17

No. 2 Billings Central edges No. 1 Frenchtown in Class A championship rematch

No. 3 Whitefish 31, Corvallis 0

Whitefish improves to 3-0 with 31-0 shutout against Corvallis

Columbia Falls 38, No. 4 East Helena 35

Columbia Falls rallies for come-from-behind win at No. 4 East Helena

No. 5 Hamilton 41, Libby 0

Butte Central 54, Ronan 0

Butte Central storms past Ronan 54-0, Maroons earn first win of season

Dillon 40, Bigfork 0

Hardin 42, Browning 0

Laurel 14, Lockwood 13

Wild finish pushes Laurel past Lockwood, 14-13

Lewistown 41, Glendive 14

Miles City 24, Havre 21 (Thursday)

Sidney 28, Polson 0

