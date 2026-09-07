MTN Sports 2026 high school football power rankings for Sept. 7

Here are MTN Sports' 2026 power rankings for Class AA, Class A, Class B, 8-Man and 6-Man football. New rankings are released every Monday.

MTN Sports high school football rankings

Monday, Sept. 7

Class AA

1, Billings West (2-0). Last week: Beat Missoula Hellgate 51-6. This week: vs. Great Falls (0-2)

2, Kalispell Glacier (1-1). Last week: Beat No. 3 Bozeman 42-0. This week: vs. Butte (1-1)

3, Missoula Big Sky (2-0). Last week: Beat Great Falls 28-14. This week: vs. Helena Capital (2-0)

4, Gallatin (2-0). Last week: Beat Helena 41-20. This week: vs. Billings Skyview (0-2)

5. Kalispell Flathead (2-0). Last week: Beat Billings Senior 41-0. This week: at Missoula Hellgate (0-2)

Class A

1, Frenchtown (2-0). Last week: Beat No. 4 Columbia Falls 28-13. This week: vs. No. 2 Billings Central (2-0)

2, Billings Central (2-0). Last week: Beat Havre 41-18. This week: at No. 1 Frenchtown (2-0)

3, Whitefish (2-0) Last week: Beat No. 3 Hamilton 29-28. This week: vs. Corvallis (1-1)

4, East Helena (1-0). Last week: Beat Dillon 34-21. This week: vs. Columbia Falls (1-1)

5, Hamilton (1-1). Last week: Lost to Whitefish 29-28. This week: at Libby (1-1)

Class B

1, Florence (1-1). Last week: Beat No. 1 Manhattan 33-20. This week: at No. 3 Fairfield (2-0)

2, Huntley Project (2-0). Last week: Beat No. 2 Three Forks 31-6. This week: at Joliet (1-1)

3, Fairfield (2-0). Last week: Beat Anaconda 48-12. This week: vs. No. 1 Florence (1-1)

4, Manhattan (1-1). Last week: Lost to No. 4 Florence 33-20. This week: vs. Big Timber (1-1)

5, Three Forks (1-1). Last week: Lost to No. 5 Huntley Project 31-6. This week: vs. Whitehall (1-1)

8-Man

1, Drummond-Philipsburg (2-0). Last week: Beat Lone Peak 54-6. This week: at Manhattan Christian (1-1)

2, Belt (2-0). Last week: Beat Rocky Boy 78-12. This week: at Fort Benton (2-0)

3, Superior (2-0). Last week: Beat Charlo 62-0. This week: Idle

4, Scobey (2-0). Last week: Beat Plentywood 52-22. This week: at Westby-Grenora (0-2)

5, Circle (2-0). Last week: Beat Westby-Grenora 52-22. This week: Idle

6-Man

1, Grass Range-Winnett (1-0). Last week: Beat Roy-Winifred 70-0. This week: at Big Sandy (1-1)

2, Absarokee (2-0). Last week: Beat Bridger 65-7. This week: at Shields Valley (0-2)

3. D-G-S-G (2-0). Last week: Beat Power-Dutton-Brady 44-28. This week: at Broadview-Lavina (1-1)

4. C-J-I (1-1). Last week: Beat No. 3 Jordan 33-30. This week: at North Star (0-1)

5. Jordan (1-1). Last week: Lost to No. 5 C-J-I 33-30. This week: vs. Savage (2-0)

Please email game scores/scoring summaries, standings and any necessary corrections to scores@montanasports.com