Corvallis' Caleb Bennett holds bareback riding lead at Cody Stampede

CODY, Wyo. -- Corvallis bareback rider Caleb Bennett holds the early lead after two days at the 102nd Cody Stampede rodeo down in Wyoming.

Bennett completed another big ride on Friday in the second go-round with a 91.5-point performance to take the lead at the same rodeo he won two years ago with a 94-point performance back in 2019.

Bennett, an eight-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier, now holds a sizable lead in the bareback riding with Mason Clements of Spanish Fork, Utah, in second at 86.5. With two performances down, riders will have two more chances over the weekend before the conclusion of the rodeo.

Stevensville's Richmond Champion currently sits in third in the bareback riding with a score of 85 which he also completed on Friday night.

Belgrade's Caden Camp currently sits in second place at the Cody Stampede with 3.6-second performance in the steer wrestling.

Melstone's Sage Newman continues to lead the saddle bronc riding after an 88-point performance in the first go-round.

Billings' Anna Callaway is tied for third in the breakaway roping with a 3.1-second ride while Cut Bank's Tia Murphy is third in the barrel racing at 17.75 seconds.

Competition continues on Saturday night at 8 p.m. Full results from the second go-round and leaders are below:

Second Performance ---

Bareback riding: 1, Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., 91.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Gunfire. 2, Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, Utah, 86.5. 3, Richmond Champion, Stevensville, Mont., 85. 4, Anthony Thomas, Houston, Texas, 82.

Steer wrestling: 1, J.D. Struxness, Milan, Minn., 4.3. 2, Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, Idaho, 4.6. 3, Kodie Jang, Townsville, Australia, 6.0. 4, Will Powell, St. Ignatius, Montana, 6.2.

Team roping: (two times) 1, Tyler Waters, Stephenville, Texas, and Richard Durham, Henrietta, Texas, 4.6. 2, Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz., and Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif., 9.6.

Saddle bronc riding: 1, Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah, 85 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Attitude Queen. 2, Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M., 81. 3, Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 80. 4, Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 79.

Breakaway roping: (three runs) 1, (tie) Anna Callaway, Billings, Mont., and Abby Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 3.1 seconds each. 3, Whitlee Burgess, Hilmar, Calif., 12.2.

Tie-down roping: 1, Brody Tallard, Fort Sumner, N.M., 9.6. 2, Cheyenne Harper, Iowa, La., 11.3. 3, Talon Cooper, Riverton, Wyo., 21.4. 4, Garrett Busby, Steamboat Springs, Colo., 22.5.

Barrel Racing: 1, Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz., 17.70 seconds. 2, Jessie Telford, Caldwell, Idaho, 17.93. 3, Jade Crossley, Hermiston, Ore., 17.95. 4, Desiree Cooper, Riverton, Wyo., 18.09.

Bull Riding: 1, Braden Richardson, Jasper, Texas, 93 points on Frontier Rodeo’s County Jail. 2, J.C. Mortensen, Paulden, Ariz., 85. 3, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 80.

Current Leaders ---

Bareback riding: 1, Caleb Bennett, Corvalis, Mont., 91.5 points on Frontier rodeo’s Gun Fire. 2, Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, Utah, 86.5. 3, Richmond Champion, Stevensville, Mont., 85. 4, Anthony Thomas, Houston, Texas, 81. 5, Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas, 81. 6, Logan Patterson, Kim, Colo., 78.

Steer wrestling: 1, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La., 3.4 seconds. 2, Caden Camp, Belgrade, Mont., and Zack Jongbloed, Kinder, La., 3.6 each. 4, Gage Hesse, Keenesburg, Colo., 3.9. 5, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., and Joe Wilson, Martin, S.D., 4.0 each.

Team roping: 1, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 4.1 seconds. 2, (tie) Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas; and Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, 4.2 each. 4, Britt Smith and Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., 4.3. 5, (tie) Jaxson Tucker, Statesville, N.C., and Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas,; and Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz.; and Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil; 4.5 each.

Saddle bronc riding: 1, Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., 88 points on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Shasta. 2, Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah, 85. 3, Ben Andersen, Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, 82. 4, (tie) Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D., and Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M., 81. 6, (tie) Logan Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, and Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 80.

Breakaway roping: 1, Cheyanne Guillory, Gainesville, Texas, 2.1 seconds. 2, Sloan Anderson, Whitehorse, S.D., 2.6. 3, (tie) Abbie Medlin, Tatum, N.M., and Anna Callaway, Billings, Mont., 3.1. 5, (tie) Alex Loiselle, Paris, Texas, and Codi Sebastian, Dickinson, N.D., 3.7.

Tie-down roping: 1, (tie) Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, Alberta, and Blake Chauvin, Raceland, La., 8.4 seconds each. 3, (tie) Cody McCartney, Ottowa Lake, Mich.; Michael Pederson, Hermiston, Ore.; and Andrew Burks, Kiln, Miss.; 8.5. 6, J. Cody Jones, Ukiah, Calif., 8.6.

Barrel Racing: 1, Shaylee Hindman, Weatherford, Texas, 17.57 seconds. 2, Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz., 17.70. 3, Tia Murphy, Cut Bank, Mont., 17.75. 4, Loni Lester, Gonzales, Texas, 17.79. 4, Jessie Telford, Caldwell, Idaho, 17.93. 6, Jade Crossley, Hermiston, Ore., 17.95.

Bull Riding: 1, Braden Richardson, Jasper, Texas, 93 points on Frontier Rodeo’s County Jail. 2, Jordan Wacey Spears, Redding, Calif., 91. 3, (tie) Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, and Koby Radley, Montpelier, La., 88.5 points each. 5, J.C. Mortensen, Paulden, Ariz., 85. 6, Sage Steele Kimzey, 84.5.

