Melstone's Sage Newman early leader at Cody Stampede

CODY, Wyo. - Melstone's Sage Newman is having the best year of his career and hoping to add a Cody Stampede saddle bronc riding title to it.

Newman jumped on Mo Betta Rodeo’s horse named Shasta at the first performance Wednesday and scored 88 points. He is currently just outside the top 15 in the world standings.

Jordan Spears was one of three bull riders to cash in at the Cody/Yellowstone Xtreme Bulls on Wednesday night. He followed that up with a stellar ride on Thursday at the Stampede.

The Redding, California resident rode Frontier Rodeo’s bull named After All for 91 points. Now, he will be waiting through the next three performances of the Cody Stampede to see if he earns the championship. It’s looking good for the four-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier who is hoping to be at rodeo’s championships this December.

Even though there are plenty of bull riders that could move ahead of Spears, his 91 may be high enough to stay at the top of the leaderboard. Last year’s rodeo was won with a 90-point ride. In 2019, Parker Breding, from Edgar, Montana won it with a 92.5-point effort. Breding finished second at the Xtreme Bulls here and will be competing again on Saturday night, July 3.

There are plenty of rodeos left before the season ends September 30, but a win here could propel Spears to his goal. And, even if his 88-point effort doesn’t hold on to first place, he is likely to remain among the top saddle bronc riders here and get to the pay window.

The total payoff at the 102nd Cody Stampede will top $300,000 with over 1,100 competitors traveling here to get a chance at their piece of the pie. Rodeo competition continues at Stampede Park at 8 p.m.

The following are current leaders at the 102nd Cody Stampede, Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Bareback riding: 1, Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas, 81 points on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Jason’s Pride. 2, Logan Patterson, Kim, Colo., 78. 3, (tie) Lane McGehee, Victoria, Texas, and Will Martin, Goodwell, Okla., 76.

Steer wrestling: 1, Caden Camp, Belgrade, Mont., 3.6 seconds. 2, Gage Hesse, Keenesburg, Colo., 3.9. 3, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., and Joe Wilson, Martin, S.D., 4.0 each.

Team roping: 1, Jhett Trenary, Salida, Colo., and Trevor Schnaufer, Pueblo, Colo., 4.6 seconds. 2, Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore., and Justin Daviss, Cottonwood, Calif., 4.8. 3, Corey Whinnery, Powderhorn, Colo., and Robert Murphy, Congress, Ariz., 5.0. 4, Tucker Menz, Boerne, Texas, and Cole Curry, St. Francisville, La., 5.1.

Saddle bronc riding: 1, Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., 88 points on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Shasta. 2, Ben Andersen, Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, 82. 3, Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D., 81. 4, Logan Hay, Wildwood, alberta, 80.

Breakaway roping: 1, Cheyanne Guillory, Gainesville, Texas, 2.1 seconds. 2, Sloan Anderson, Whitehorse, S.D., 2.6. 3, (tie) Alex Loiselle, Paris, Texas, and Codi Sebastian, Dickinson, N.D., 3.7.

Tie-down roping: 1, Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, Alberta, 8.4 seconds. 2, Cody McCartney, Ottowa Lake, Mich., 8.5. 3, J. Cody Jones, Ukiah, Calif., 8.6. 4, Ryan Thibodeaux, Stephenville, Texas, 8.7.

Barrel Racing: 1, Shaylee Hindman, Weatherford, Texas, 17.57 seconds. 2, Tia Murphy, Cut Bank, Mont., 17.75. 3, Loni Lester, Gonzales, Texas, 17.79. 4, Tierra Zapalac, Smithville, Texas, 18.01.

Bull Riding: 1, Jordan Wacey Spears, Redding, Calif., 91 points on Frontier Rodeo’s After All. 2, Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, and Koby Radley, Montpelier, La., 88.5 points each. 4, Sage Steele Kimzey, 84.5.

