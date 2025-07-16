Collection: Libby's Ryggs Johnston through the years

Libby native Ryggs Johnston is set to become the first Montanan to play in The Open Championship when the 153rd edition of the tournament tees off Thursday at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Johnston was a youth golf phenom growing up in northwest Montana and sharpening his skills on his hometown course at Cabinet View Golf Club. While in high school, he won four individual state championships for the Loggers and added a win at the Montana Men's State Amateur Championship in 2018.

After golfing in college at Arizona State, Johnston earned his DP World Tour card in November 2024. Less than a month later, he won his first professional golf tournament, the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Melbourne, to qualify for The Open.

Below is a collection of articles on Johnston's golf career and Montana roots.