High School College More Sports Watch Now
More SportsGolf

Actions

Collection: Libby's Ryggs Johnston through the years

Ryggs Johnston at The Open Championship
Associated Press / MTN Sports
Libby's Ryggs Johnston is the first Montanan to play The Open Championship.
Ryggs Johnston at The Open Championship
Posted
and last updated

Libby native Ryggs Johnston is set to become the first Montanan to play in The Open Championship when the 153rd edition of the tournament tees off Thursday at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Johnston was a youth golf phenom growing up in northwest Montana and sharpening his skills on his hometown course at Cabinet View Golf Club. While in high school, he won four individual state championships for the Loggers and added a win at the Montana Men's State Amateur Championship in 2018.

After golfing in college at Arizona State, Johnston earned his DP World Tour card in November 2024. Less than a month later, he won his first professional golf tournament, the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Melbourne, to qualify for The Open.

Below is a collection of articles on Johnston's golf career and Montana roots.

Ryggs Johnston through the years

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state