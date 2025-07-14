Libby native Ryggs Johnston has hometown behind him ahead of 153rd Open Championship

LIBBY — Ryggs Johnston grew up playing at the Cabinet View Golf Club in Libby. It's there that he developed the skills that would eventually earn him a berth in this weekend's 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

In his first year of professional golf on the DP World Tour, Johnston’s win of the Australian Open last December clinched an invite to golf's oldest tournament.

As the first Montanan competing in a tournament filled with superstars in the golf world, Johnston is looking forward to a unique challenge.

“It's going to be a major championship, and I'm sure it'll be amazing once I get on the property,” Johnston, an Arizona State alum who won four Class A individual state titles at Libby, told MTN Sports. “It's just really exciting to come from Montana and be playing in Northern Ireland at the British Open.”

Growing up in a state where the elements can make it hard to consistently practice your golf game was a challenge Johnston chose to face head-on.

His former high school coach, Dann Rohrer, recalls a moment in the late winter months when he knew Johnston had what it takes to go pro.

“I see somebody out in the middle of the fairway and they're carrying a hitting mat, like 4-by-4, on their shoulder,” Rohrer said. “I recognized the walk as being Ryggs, but he had his grandma's cart, so I didn't recognize it, and I said, 'What are you doing?'

“He said, 'Well, I don't want to take divots on the course.' We weren't open yet, so he was just up practicing, and he would hit from spot to spot.”

Because of that determination, the town of Libby is proud to call Johnston one of its own.

With his trophies and merchandise found all over the clubhouse, Cabinet View pro Jeff Dooley says Johnston is the perfect representative of their small-town golf course.

“It's really special for the club. We've got his picture up with his win from the Australian Open and he's a recognizable figure now here in Montana, nationwide, and on the DP tour,” Dooley said. “It's just really a special deal to have that kind of a player be from our club.”

As the Open Championship is near, those close to Johnston have set big goals for him in Northern Ireland.

“Just to be happy with the way he plays and, and to be competitive,” Rohrer said. “I know that he can be and and that would be my goal for him make the cut No. 1. Bbviously my dream and prayer, he wins it.

Johnston will tee off at the Open Championship on Thursday as the tournament begins with the first round.

