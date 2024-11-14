Libby's Ryggs Johnston ties for seventh in Spain, earns 2025 European tour card

TARRAGONA, Spain — With a top-20 finish in the final stage of European Tour Qualifying School at Infinitum Golf this week, Libby's Ryggs Johnston secured a DP World Tour card for 2025.

Johnston shot 21-under in the six-round tournament at the Lakes & Hills Courses to place in a three-way tie for seventh, eight strokes off the pace of winner and former Ryder Cup competitor Edoardo Molinari of Italy.

Johnston shot a total score of 407, with rounds of 71, 70, 69, 65, 65 and finally 67 on Thursday.

The event was contested over seven days, with Wednesday's final round pushed to Thursday due to inclement weather.

The DP World Tour, also known as the PGA European Tour, is the top pro golf tour in Europe. It was established in 1972.

Johnston recently played in the PGA Tour Americas, qualifying for that event by virtue of finishing in the top 25 of the 2023-2024 university rankings while playing at Arizona State.

Johnston finished in a tie for 41st at the Fortinet Cup championship, PGA Tour Americas' season-ending event, in Surrey, British Columbia, in September.

At Libby High School, Johnston was a four-time Class A state golf champion, and then went on to a five-year career at Arizona State where he earned third-team All-America status and helped the Sun Devils to the 2024 Pac-12 title. He also earned a third-place individual finish at the 2021 NCAA championships.

