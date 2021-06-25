Rylan Schlepp's commitment to Montana State a 'dream come true'

BOZEMAN — This past school year was filled with lots of firsts for Gallatin High School, and while it may be summer, milestones are still being reached. That’s because Montana State locked in Class of 2022 prospect Rylan Schlepp making him the first-ever Raptor to commit to a D1 university.

“It’s really special, but I know Gallatin is going to have a lot of D1 athletes coming out here for sure with all our great coaches," Gallatin senior Rylan Schlepp said.

Schlepp is as humble as it gets, but that’s because his game speaks for himself.

During his junior year, Rylan played nearly every down splitting time at both tight end and defensive end, finishing the season with 31 receptions for 489 yards and six touchdowns.

“B.J. Roberston, who was their head recruiter before, reached out to me after our season when I posted my highlights," Schlepp explained. "We just kept in connection, and I talked to the tight ends coach and grew a relationship with them.”

Montana State made their move on June 5th, officially offering the second-team all-state tight end a spot on their team.

After a great conversation with @bvigen I’m excited to announce that I have received an offer to play at Montana State! @CoachPotter73 @MSUBobcats_FB pic.twitter.com/QYWcOHBiyY — Rylan Schlepp (@RylanSchlepp) June 6, 2021

He made his way to campus a few days later for an official visit but wasn’t sold on the Bobcats until recently.

“I had a camp here last weekend," Schlepp explained. "That’s when Coach [Brent] Vigen sat me down and pretty much told me what they’re going to offer me.”

“He had a lot of teams talking to him, but I think we always knew he kind of wanted to stick around town, so when he had that individual camp I heard he ran well, caught the ball well, blocked well, had a good showing - we had a feeling he was going to lean this way," Raptors head coach Hunter Chandler said.

Playing for his hometown has always been a dream of his since going to Bobcat games with his family as a kid, and after this upcoming high school season, it will become reality.

“It’s going to be amazing," Schlepp smiled. "Seeing all my family and friends up in the stands, seeing them after games, and putting on a show for them hopefully. It's a dream come true to play for the Cats. Growing up I always wanted to. It’s better to be in your hometown.”

“He’s a really good fit for their culture," Coach Chandler added." He’s a blue-collar kid. Works his butt off. He’s super coachable. He’s really good in the classroom. Wants to be a good teammate. and he’s a hometown kid. I think they know what they’re going to get from him. He’s a hardworking guy that’s going to put his head down and get to work.”

Schlepp will kick off his senior season with the Raptors on Aug. 27 against Missoula Big Sky.