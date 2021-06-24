Gallatin Raptors football player Rylan Schlepp commits to Montana State University

Watch
MONTANA STATE ATHLETICS
Posted at 8:59 AM, Jun 24, 2021
BOZEMAN — Gallatin's Rylan Schlepp scored the first two touchdowns for the Gallatin High Raptors during their inaugural season in 2020 and now he is their first player to commit to play at the NCAA Division One level.

On Wednesday afternoon, Schlepp announced his commitment via Twitter to stay home in Bozeman and play at Montana State University under Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen.

It didn't take long for Schlepp to make his decision to attend Montana State, on June 5, he announced that he received an offer from the Bobcats and he committed just a few short weeks later.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end had 31 receptions for a whopping 489 yards and six touchdowns. At defensive end he had 23 tackles, with two tackles for loss.

Schlepp was described by his 2020 quarterback Braeden Mikkelson as an LTG - legitimate tough guy. Schlepp overcame a serious leg injury in 2019 to help the Raptors in their inaugural season.

“What makes him an LTG is he’s always pushing through, he’s always that tough guy -- no matter what, he doesn’t quit,” said Mikkelson in an interview last year.

The Raptors kick their season off at 7 p.m on August 27 against Missoula Big Sky.

