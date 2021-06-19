Montana State's Duncan Hamilton living out 'dream' at U.S. Olympic Trials

BOZEMAN — Montana State’s Duncan Hamilton put on a show at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships earning First-Team All-American status in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, but he’s not done just yet.

On Monday he’ll be competing for a chance to represent the United States at this year’s Olympic Games.

“It’s incredible," sophomore Duncan Hamilton smiled. "I mean, it’s a dream come true for sure just to cross off so many goals in one weekend is amazing. I still can’t believe it.”

During his preliminary race last week, Hamilton had the race of his life recording not only a new school record but also an Olympic qualifying time by one-hundredth of a second.

“I was going crazy," Hamilton chuckled. "I knew it was going to be close. I finished my race. I was looking up at the board as they were entering the times, and I knew I was pretty much right with them. It showed up at 8:31.99, and I just screamed. I was like I can’t believe it.”

It’s a time he’s been manifesting and working towards the past two years.

“I had 2020 Trials written big across my mirror for a while," Hamilton explained. "When that got canceled I was obviously bummed, but it kind of helped me a little bit because I got an extra year to train and get faster.”

Duncan further proved his belonging at the Olympics Trials in his finals race, shaving off nearly half a second for an improved record of 8:31.55.

“It just validates two years of training and working towards this," Hamilton said. "It’s definitely a huge switch to go from NCAAs and being kind of near the front of the pack and now being definitely in the back of the pack, but I think the goal is another PR and to make finals.”

Hamilton will run in the first round of races on Monday, June 21.