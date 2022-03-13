Watch
Montana State men tabbed with No. 14 seed, will face Texas Tech in NCAA tourney

MTN Sports
Posted at 4:22 PM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 18:30:24-04

The Montana State men's basketball team will be a No. 14 seed in the West region of the upcoming NCAA tournament as revealed during the Selection Sunday show on CBS.

MSU will take on No. 3 Texas Tech (25-9) on Friday, March 18 in San Diego.

The Bobcats (27-7) won their first Big Sky Conference tournament championship since 1996 on Saturday, clinching the conference's automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

Texas Tech finished the regular season in third place in the Big 12 Conference and lost to Kansas 74-65 in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday.

