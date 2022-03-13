Montana State men win first Big Sky tourney title since 1996

(Editor's note: this article will be updated with highlights)

BOISE, Idaho -- Party like it's 1996.

The Montana State men beat Northern Colorado 87-66 on Saturday to win their first Big Sky Conference tournament championship in 26 years. The Bobcats advanced to the NCAA tournament with the win.

Xavier Bishop scored 19 points and Amin Adamu poured in 16 points while Tyler Patterson and Nick Gazelas each added 15 and 14 respectively. Jubrile Belo added eight points as well.

Montana State started hot and led 40-28 after shooting 50% from the field in the opening half. The Bobcats held the Bears to under 30% shooting to start. In the second half things didn't change as MSU distanced itself from UNC to blow out the Bears for the win.

MSU improves to 27-7 and will learn on Sunday who they will play in the NCAA tournament.