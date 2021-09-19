Montana State closes out non-conference play with lopsided 52-10 victory over San Diego

BOZEMAN — Montana State was back in Bobcat Stadium Saturday to wrap up their last non-conference game of the season, rolling past the University of San Diego 52-10.

The photo galley from Saturday's game can be found here.

"Learning to play team offense, team defense, and count on each other, and trust each other, do your job has been our mindset," Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen said. " I feel really good about where we're at. Far from perfect, but that’s why you go out there and practice and play the games. Really pleased with our effort. We’re playing really hard right now, and that’s the number one thing we have to do.”

The Bobcats took seven trips to the end zone in the high-scoring affair, two of which came on defense. In the second quarter, Ty Okada notched his first career interception deep in Montana State territory and returned it 72 yards for a pick-six.

Since making the switch to full-time linebacker, Troy Anderson also secured his first career touchdown with a 40-yard pick-six to give the Bobcats a 35-0 advantage at the half.

“We had done pretty well up to that point offensively," Vigen explained. "They flipped the field a little bit, and then to completely kind of squash at it and kind of turn it around to a touchdown was huge."

Quarterback Matt McKay finished 12-22 for 224 yards and two touchdowns, which was highlighted by a 65-yard reception to Elijah Elliot for his first career score. Derryk Snell caught his other 7-yard touchdown on the Bobcats' first drive of the game.

"I'm really pleased with how the guys executed out the gate," Vigen added. "To jump on them like we did, I didn't really have maybe that expectation, but we suffocated them on defense and we took advantage on offense. That first quarter is about as well as it could have gone."

Looking ahead to next week, Montana State will head to Portland State to begin Big Sky play. Kick-off is set for 3:05 p.m. MT.