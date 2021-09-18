The Bobcats cruised to a 52-10 victory over the University of San Diego Toreros on Saturday afternoon.

MSU LB Troy Andersen breaks up a pass

QB Matt McKay attempts a pass in the first half

MSU gets set to enter the game against SD Toreros

MSU WR Willie Patterson makes a catch in the first half

MSU HC Brent Vigen watches his team during pregame warmups

DE Daniel Hardy sacks the Toreros QB in the first half

DB Ty Okada takes the ball into the end zone on his pick-six

MSU WR Jaden Smith makes a grab in the first half

Elijah Elliott running to the end zone on his TD reception

MSU OL Taylor Tuiasosopo gets hyped up before the game

Fans celebrate Elijah Elliot's TD grab

DE Daniel Hardy makes another sack in the first half

MSU LB Troy Andersen tackles a Toreros ball carrier in the first half

MSU DE Daniel Hardy makes a sack in the first half

MSU warms up before game against USD

DB Ty Okada makes an interception for a TD in the first half

MSU LB Callahan O'Reilly prepares for the game

RB Elijah Elliot celebrates his touchdown grab with QB Matt McKay

MSU QB Matt McKay breaks a tackle in the first half

MSU defensive line applies pressure on Toreros QB in the first half

MSU QB Matt McKay attempts a pass in the first half

MSU WR Lance McCutcheon lines up for a play

Tight End Derryk Snell celebrates a touchdown grab

Montana State enters the game against San Diego Toreros

Montana State's defense swarms for a tackle

MSU RB Elijah Elliot catches a pass that turns into a TD

Kicker Blake Glessner kicks off after a touchdown

MSU RB coach enters the stadium for pregame

MSU tight end celebrates his touchdown grab with quarterback Matt McKay

Montana State Bobcats decimate University of San Diego Toreros

