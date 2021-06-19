Montana State basketball trio ready to 'run it back' with extra season

BOZEMAN — With the NCAA granting college athletes an extra year of eligibility, it presented a unique opportunity for graduating seniors.

It gave them a chance to close out their career with a different program if they wanted to, but luckily for Montana State, the Bobcats will be welcoming back three very familiar faces: Xavier Bishop, Amin Adamu, and Abdul Mohamed.

“I’m excited to announce that I will be returning back for another year," Amin Adamu said in a video posted to Twitter. "Can’t wait to get to work. Can’t wait for you guys to be in The Brick. Let’s go get this chip.”

'Run it back' was the common theme on each of their announcements posted to social media last week. It’s a motto the three seniors have been holding onto since their loss in the Big Sky Championship.

“Run it back means everything," point guard Xavier Bishop stated. "The season didn’t finish how we wanted it to last year. I feel like that loss definitely made it a lot easier to come back.”

Loyalty also played a big factor in their return.

“Coach (Sprinkle) trusted me and gave me a chance when nobody really gave me a chance being a grad transfer out of North Texas, so I owe it all to him," forward Abdul Mohamed explained.

“My situation was rare where I had one sit one year, one play one year," Bishop added. "He didn’t care. He took a chance on me and allowed me to redshirt and get better. I feel like we owe that to him to come back and give him a championship.”

While all three had the same mindset, the process of bringing them back wasn’t so easy. With six incoming freshmen, there were no scholarships to give.

“We had to raise a lot of money to do it, and I want to thank our 6-Man Club and some other people that really stepped up and made big contributions to make it possible for those three to come back," Head Bobcats Coach Danny Sprinkle said.

Their return to the Bobcats locks in last year’s same starting five, but their veteran leadership is what Coach Sprinkle is most looking forward to.

“From a culture standpoint, these veteran guys being able to help the six freshmen - it’s important for them to kind of trickle-down what we’ve tried to do the first two years," Sprinkle explained. "That’s what I’m kind of most excited about is to see how they kind of permeate our culture within the young guys.”

"We feel like we have a lot to prove," Bishop said. "People still might doubt us. Whatever case maybe be, but as long as the people in our circle, organization, and school believe in what we’re trying to do I think we’ll be fine.”