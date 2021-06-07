Adamu, Bishop to use extra year of eligibility, return to Montana State

BOZEMAN — Montana State's Amin Adamu and Xavier Bishop took to social media Monday to announce they'll be using their extra year of eligibility to return to the program this upcoming basketball season.

Adamu, who will be returning for his third season with the Bobcats, finished the 20-21 season earning his first all-league honors as he led MSU in scoring (14.7 PPG) while shooting 48.4% from the field.

He finished among the top 10 individuals in the Big Sky in free throw percentage (80.2%), free throws made (69) and field goals made (121), while his 1.59 steals per contest mark was second-best in the Big Sky. The 6-foot-5 guard scored in double digits in 17 of 22 games played.

Adamu transferred to Montana State in 2019 after attending Casper College where he played his sophomore year of collegiate eligibility. While starting 34 of 35 games, he averaged 15.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Additionally, the guard shot 58.7% from the field, including a 35.3% mark from beyond the 3-point line.

In his first season as a Bobcat, Xavier Bishop was picked to the All-Big Sky Second Team in his first season with the program and was MSU's third-leading scorer after averaging 13.9 points per game.

Through the regular season, the point guard finished among the top three in the league in assist/turnover ratio (1.75) and assists per game (4.1). He also ended the year seventh among Big Sky players in scoring, free throws made (68), and minutes per game (32:52).

Bishop transferred to Montana state in 2019, where he redshirted the following season, after playing three seasons at UMKC. He has scored over 1,300 career points.