Missoula Hellgate's Tommy Nilson commits to Montana State football

MISSOULA — It's been a long time since Missoula Hellgate football put a player on either the Bobcats or Grizzlies, but earlier this week that changed.

Missoula Hellgate two-way lineman Tommy Nilson announced his commitment to Montana State on Sunday, Nov. 7. Nilson confirmed his commitment with MTN Sports and is being recruited as an offensive lineman for the Bobcats.

Nilson, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, has been Hellgate's starting left tackle since his sophomore year and has started on the defensive line since his junior season.

Nilson is the ninth known recruit for the Bobcats in their 2022 class and sixth in-state player. He joins Bozeman Gallatin's Rylan Schlepp, Red Lodge's Burke Mastel, Florence's Ethan Abbott, Billings West twins Caden and Taco Dowler, as well as Jordan Reed of El Centro, California, Taylor Marcum of Boise, Idaho, and Logan Fredericksen of Rigby, Idaho.