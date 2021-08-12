Four Bobcats named to HERO Sports' Preseason FCS All-American Team

BOZEMAN — HERO Sports released its 2021 Preseason All-American Teams on Wednesday and four Montana State players were named to the list: linebacker Troy Andersen, defensive end Amandre Williams, running back Isaiah Ifanse and offensive tackle Lewis Kidd.

Due to the 2020-21 season being a free year of eligibility, HERO Sports went three teams deep to account for the large amount of returning players.

Andersen, who was also named to the Buck Buchannan Award watch list last week, received second-team preseason honors. While splitting time at quarterback, he finished the 2019 season with 54 tackles, including 11.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks.

William's 2019 campaign also earned him a spot on this year's preseason second team. He finished the last playing season as one of the Bobcats' top defensive leaders with 65 tackles, 16 of which were for loss, and five sacks. The defensive end also recorded two interceptions.

Kidd and Ifanse were both named to HERO Sports' third team.

Montana State, Montana, and Weber State tied for the most selections in the league with four each.

For a look at the entire HERO Sports Preseason FCC All-American Team, click here.

Montana State kicks off its season Saturday, Sept. 4 at the University of Wyoming.