Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen named to the Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award Watch List

BOZEMAN — Add another preseason accolade for Montana State star senior linebacker Troy Andersen.

Early Thursday morning the Dillon native was named to the Stats Perform FCS Buck Buchanan Award Watch List. The award goes to the most outstanding defensive player in the FCS at the end of the season.

Earlier in the week Andersen was named a first team preseason all-American by Stats Perform as well.

Andersen registered 54 tackles, including 11.5 for a loss and 6.5 sacks, during the 2019 season. He intercepted one pass and broke up five others, playing in 11 games. In his first campaign playing linebacker as his primary position Andersen's improvement as the season went was dramatic. In his last six games of the 2019 season, he compiled 37 tackles, 10 for a loss, with 5.5 sacks and an interception.

Andersen will be speaking at the Bobcat football media day on Thursday afternoon. He's spent the last year and half recovering from a serious leg injury. He was able to practice in April, but here's what the Bobcat star said this spring:

“That’s what we’re doing this spring, kind of just easing into everything, doing some individual drills and try to limit contact as much as possible,” he said. “Once fall hits, once I’m feeling 100% it’s full go and I’m excited.”

Montana State begins practices on Friday, Aug. 6.