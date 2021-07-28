Former Montana Lady Griz player Shelby Schweyen joining track & field program at Montana State

MISSOULA — After following in her mother's footsteps at the start of her college athletics career, Shelby Schweyen now will follow in her father's.

The Missoula native and 2019 Sentinel High School graduate is joining the track & field program at Montana State, the school announced on Wednesday.

Some family lineage is back in the program. Welcome to the 💙💛 Shelby! #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/DGLIR9iG7N — Montana State TF/XC (@MSUBobcatsTFXC) July 28, 2021

Schweyen spent the past two seasons with the Montana Lady Griz basketball team after graduating from Sentinel, however she never appeared in a game as injuries hindered the former Spartan standout. She left the program back in May.

Schweyen was a three-sport star at Sentinel during her prep career in volleyball, basketball and track & field. Schweyen won the Class AA girls high jump title as a junior in 2018 with a jump of 5 feet, 7 inches, as the Spartans won their second of two-straight girls track & field championships.

Schweyen, who dealt with injuries during her senior year in high school, helped led the Spartans to Class AA volleyball titles in 2017 and 2018 as well as runner-up finishes in the AA championship games in basketball those same seasons.

Schweyen's mother, Shannon Schweyen, is UM's former coach for the Lady Griz and widely considered to be the greatest Lady Griz basketball player of all time. Her father, Brian Schweyen, was an All-American high jumper at Montana State before spending over two decades as a coach with the UM track & field program.