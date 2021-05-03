Jordyn, Shelby Schweyen among 5 players no longer with Montana Lady Griz program

MISSOULA — Five more Lady Griz players are no longer with the program.

Missoula Sentinel products and sisters Jordyn and Shelby Schweyen, Glendive native Karsen Murphy, Box Elder native Joelnell Momberg and Lauren Mills of Australia won't be a part of the Montana women's basketball program going forward, a team spokesman confirmed with MTN Sports on Monday.

The Missoulian first reported the news Monday morning.

The Schweyen sisters, the daughters of former Lady Griz coach Shannon Schweyen, were both standout athletes in their respective prep careers at Missoula Sentinel High School. Jordyn, a guard who starred in volleyball and basketball for the Spartans, was a member of the Lady Griz for three seasons, playing as a true freshman in 2018-19 before redshirting her sophomore year and playing again in 2020-21. Jordyn appeared in 52 games during her Lady Griz career and in 2020-21 averaged 16 minutes, 3.0 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. She shot that ball at a 28.9% clip from the field and 22.6% rate from deep.

Shelby Schweyen, a forward who was a three-sport standout at Sentinel in volleyball, basketball and track and field, spent two seasons with the Lady Griz program but never suited up in an official game. She dealt with injuries at the end of her high school career and redshirted her freshman year in 2019-20.

Murphy, a three-sport standout at Dawson County High School in Glendive, was a true freshman with the Lady Griz this past season. She appeared in 12 games and played a total of 53 minutes at UM, scoring 13 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds and blocking three shots.

Momberg, who spent her senior year of high school at Mead High in Spokane, Washington, played in 10 games for the Lady Griz as a true freshman. She played 29 total minutes and scored 14 points for UM.

Mills, a transfer from Iowa State, played in 13 games for Montana and played 47 total minutes. She scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds in her lone season with the Lady Griz.

These five players join forward Hannah Thurmon as members of the 2020-21 team who won't join the team next season. New Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger recently signed Lisa Kiefer of Germany as his first official recruit since being named head coach.