Bobcat postgame: Brent Vigen, David Alston, Caden Dowler, Scottre Humphrey break down win over Utah Tech

BOZEMAN — The No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats defeated the Utah Tech Trailblazers 63-20 on Saturday night in the annual Gold Rush game at Bobcat Stadium.

MSU started the season 1-0 with the victory as the Bobcats dominated Utah Tech to the tune of 407 rushing yards. For full highlights from the game, click here.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen, defensive lineman David Alston, defensive back Caden Dowler and running back Scottre Humphrey met with the media after the game to discuss the victory. For the full press conference, check out the video above.