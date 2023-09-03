FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Montana State 63, Utah Tech 20

BOZEMAN — A sea of gold graced Bobcat Stadium as Montana State took the field for its first game of the season Saturday night. The Bobcats dominated Utah Tech, 63-20.

MSU found the end zone early and often, taking a 35-10 lead by halftime over Utah Tech. Running back Scottre Humphrey found the end zone twice in the first half and finished with 114 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow running back Jared White rushed for 84 yards and had one touchdown.

Two more touchdowns came from quarterback Sean Chambers in his final Gold Rush at Montana State.

See the video above for the full highlights of the game. Up next for the Bobcats is a big one against No. 1 South Dakota State on the road next Saturday.