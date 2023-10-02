Griz sports roundup: Volleyball wins Brawl of the Wild; soccer opens conference; football back on track

MISSOULA — Here is a look back at the most recent week for University of Montana athletics:

The Griz volleyball team picked up its fourth straight victory over Montana State as the Grizzlies swept the Bobcats 25-20, 27-25, 25-11 in the first Brawl of the Wild meeting of the season between the two rivals last Friday.

Paige Clark led UM with 14 kills while Madi Chuhlantseff had 10. Clark had a pair of aces, Carly Anderson racked up 36 assists, Ellie Scherffius had three blocks and Alexis Batezel added 11 digs.

Clark was named the Big Sky Conference offensive player of the week on Monday for her work on Friday.

With the win, UM improved to 6-9 overall and 2-1 in league play.

UM's football program got back on the winning track over the weekend as the Grizzlies (4-1, 1-1 Big Sky) topped Idaho State 28-20 in Missoula.

Quarterback Clifton McDowell went 13 for 20 passing for 160 yards and one touchdown. He also ran the ball 20 times for a net of 66 yards and another score. Junior Bergen caught seven passes for 100 yards, Keelan White added five catches for 54 yards and Aaron Fontes caught a touchdown pass. Eli Gillman racked up 51 yards on 16 attempts and a touchdown while Nick Ostmo added 49 yards on eight carries.

Braxton Hill led the way for UM in tackles with eight, and Jaxon Lee had seven. Ronald Jackson Jr. and Corbin Walker added interceptions for the Grizzlies.

The Griz soccer team began Big Sky play this past week after having the previous week off. UM drew with Eastern Washington 1-1 last Thursday before topping Idaho 2-0 on Sunday, with both games on the road.

Abby Gearhart scored UM's goal against the Eagles off an assist from Charley Boone. That came in the 56th minute to tie the game after EWU scored in the 16th minute. UM had 24 shots in the game, six of which were on goal. Meanwhile, EWU had seven total shots, four of which were on goal, with UM keeper Ashlyn Dvorak getting three saves.

Against the Vandals, Delaney Lou Schorr scored both of Montana's goals off of assists by Ava Samuelson, the first in the 15th minute followed quickly by the second in the 17th minute.

Dvorak put in a monster performance against Idaho with seven saves to preserve the clean sheet. Idaho had 19 total shots in the game to UM's 12.

UM sits at 7-2-3 on the season and 1-0-1 in league play.

The Griz men's tennis team also competed at the ITA Mountain Regional at the United States Air Force Academy over the weekend. For the full recap to those results, click here.

Up next

The Griz football team, newly ranked at No. 17 in the FCS, is slated for a top-20 matchup on Saturday when it hits the road to Davis, California to take on UC Davis (3-2, 1-1 Big Sky) on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. Mountain Time.

Soccer returns home this week as the Grizzlies continue Big Sky play with meetings against Weber State on Thursday and Idaho State on Sunday.

The Griz volleyball team hits the road this week to take on Northern Colorado on Thursday and Northern Arizona on Saturday.

The women's golf team is competing at the Big O Classic in Omaha, Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday, and the Griz softball team has an exhibition game against Carroll College on Sunday.

The Griz women's tennis team competes at the Eagle Invitational in Cheney, Washington this weekend.