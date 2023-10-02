Montana's Paige Clark earns Big Sky Conference volleyball honor

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana junior Paige Clark has been named the Big Sky Conference volleyball offensive player of the week, the league announced Monday.

Clark delivered a big-time performance in helping the Grizzlies sweep Montana State in the Brawl of the Wild Match last Friday night. She had a match-high 14 kills, recording seven kills on eight swings in the close-out third set.

“Paige is just such a competitor and wants to be in the biggest moments and the biggest matches, and she wants the ball in those moments,” UM head coach Allison Lawrence said. “Her mentality as a competitor really positions her to be at her best and to find another level of her game in matches like that.”

Clark had just 19 attempts in the match but converted that into 14 kills for a .632 hitting percentage. It’s the best by a Grizzly in more than two years.

Clark upped her season average to 3.23 kills/set with the performance, which currently ranks eighth in the Big Sky. She has double-digit kills in four straight matches and eight of the last nine.

Tiyanane Kamba-Griffin of Sacramento State was named the Big Sky's defensive player of the week.