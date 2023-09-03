Watch Now
Griz postgame: Bobby Hauck, Ryder Meyer, Eli Gillman break down win over Butler

Posted at 6:46 PM, Sep 02, 2023
MISSOULA — The No. 14 Montana Grizzlies defeated the Butler Bulldogs 35-20 on Saturday afternoon at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

UM started the season off 1-0 with the victory as the Grizzlies battled back and forth with Butler until pulling away in the second half.

UM head coach Bobby Hauck, junior safety Ryder Meyer and freshman running back Eli Gillman met with the media after the game to discuss Montana's victory. For the full press conference, check out the video above.

